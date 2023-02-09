The Ragdoll is a loving, quiet breed with a very laid-back disposition. They are very sociable and love to be with owners and even household guests.

Ragdolls are known for their tolerant attitudes toward other animals and are especially good with children. They are often compared to dogs because of their friendliness and intelligence. Their activity level is moderate and limited to a few minutes of active play a day. By far they prefer to play while lying on their backs.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from World Cat Congress (WCC)