Blood in Cat Urine

How Can I Spot the Signs of Cat Urinary Problems?

Straining in the Litter Box. It's normal for cats to squat and dig about in the litter box. But if you notice your cat spending more and more time in the litter box, or crouching for extended periods, it may signal inflammation of the urinary tract, a urinary obstruction, or that they feel a greater need to pee.

Inappropriate Urination. Urinating outside the litter box is usually a sign that your cat is feeling stressed, that they dislike or can't use their litter box, or that they have a medical issue like FLUTD. Cats will sometimes link the pain they feel when they pee with the litter box itself, which may lead to them going elsewhere. Other times, a cat may simply not be able to reach the litter box in time.

Vocalizing During Urination. If it hurts to pee, your cat may cry out when they urinate. While other cats may attempt to "clean the pain away", by constantly grooming their genitals. Behavioral Changes. A sudden change in behavior may indicate a problem. If your cat is normally content, but now seems anxious, frightened, aggressive, or is hiding from you, it might be a sign that they're in pain.

The clinical signs of FLUTD vary. Some cats will show no visible signs of illness, while others may display multiple symptoms which worsen over time. This can make detecting cat bladder problems difficult until the problems become severe.Typical clinical signs of FLUTD include:

If you spot signs of a bladder problem, speak to your vet. Obstructions that prevent a cat from peeing normally are classed as a medical emergency, and serious problems can occur within hours, so you must contact your vet immediately.

Why Is My Cat Peeing Blood?

Many conditions can cause blood to appear in a cat’s pee. Sometimes it may result from an infection, while in other cases it’s linked to inflammation or a physical injury.

Looking at the conditions that fall under FLUTD, there are several that can cause bloody urine, including:

Bladder Stones. As these mineral formations pass through the bladder, they damage and inflame the tissue, which may lead to blood in a cat's pee. Stones vary in size and type, but in the most severe cases, they can lead to obstructions that either partially or completely stop a cat from peeing.

Urethral Plugs. This condition arises when an accumulation of waste products prevents the cat from peeing. Blood in the urine is one of the typical clinical signs. Feline Idiopathic Cystitis (FIC). This disease can only be diagnosed once all other causes of urinary illness have been excluded. It is thought that stress may play a part in a cat's susceptibility to FIC.

For further details, see FLUTD Signs, Causes, and Treatment.

My Cat is Peeing Blood: Diagnosing the Issue

Your vet will check the patient history, ask you questions, conduct tests, and make a thorough examination of your cat to discover if their symptoms are the result of a bladder problem like FLUTD or another underlying condition.

These tests may include taking urine and blood samples or performing an x-ray or ultrasound of your cat’s bladder.

It’s important for urine samples to be sterile to get an accurate result if urinary tract infection is a possibility. For this reason, you probably won’t be asked to take a sample from your cat at home. However, in some cases, your vet may suggest using a hematuria detection kit or collecting a urine sample at home if it is difficult to obtain a sample in the clinic.

Hematuria (blood in urine) detection kits contain special color-changing granules that transform in the presence of blood. Even microscopic amounts of blood can trigger a color change, making them a simple way to test your cat’s urine at home. To use, you simply add the granules to your cat’s litter and observe the results after they pee. You can learn more about the Royal Canin Hematuria Detection monitoring tool here.

If a color change occurs, blood is present, and this is a clear sign that a medical issue is present and additional diagnosis and treatment advice from your veterinarian is needed.