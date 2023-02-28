Signs and Symptoms of Cat Bladder Problems

Have you ever noticed your cat struggling to use the litterbox? Have they started acting strange when they pee? If the answer is yes, it could mean they have a urinary health problem.

Spotting Symptoms Swiftly

Urinary issues can be a very painful and stressful experience for cats. To avoid unnecessary stress, we should all be aware of the common signs and symptoms. The earlier you seek advice, the earlier your vet can figure out what's wrong and how to get your cat back on track.

Read on to learn about some of the common signs and symptoms of urinary issues in cats.

Why Can't My Cat Pee?

If your cat spends long periods of time in the litter box, it could mean they are struggling to pee. If you notice any discomfort or if your cat is straining, it could be an indication of an inflamed or obstructed urinary tract.

Why Is My Cat Suddenly Peeing More?

If you notice your cat peeing more often throughout the day, it doesn't necessarily mean they're producing more urine. A urinary issue can make it really uncomfortable for cats to pee, so they may be peeing the same amount but in smaller bursts.

Why Is My Cat Peeing Everywhere?

Litter box avoidance can be a sign of a range of health issues for your cat, including stress. Has anything changed at home recently? Have you moved house? Is there a new pet or family member in the household? Even something as simple as using different litter can stress out your cat, so remember to phase in new foods and experiences gradually. Learn more about the signs of stress and what you can do to support your cat.
Stress in cats

Blood in Cat Urine

Spotting blood in your cat's urine is an obvious sign of a urinary issue with your cat. But did you know you can now monitor their urine for traces of blood at home? Using Royal Canin Hematuria Detection, you can find out quickly if any blood is present.

No blood present, but still concerned about your cat? We always recommend consulting your vet for advice on managing your cat's urinary health.

Why is there blood in my cat's urine?

My Cat Is Acting Differently

If your cat is acting strange, it could be a sign of a urinary health concern. They may be less friendly or curious with your family, they may be eating less, or yowling or crying when they pee. Here's what to look out for and how to re-establish good litter box habits with your cat.
Changes in a cat's behavior

Getting a Diagnosis for My Cat's Bladder Problem

If your cat is showing signs of a urinary health issue, consult your veterinarian immediately. Not only can they test your cat to find out what's wrong, but they'll recommend the best treatment to help your cat get that curious spirit back.
How to manage a urinary issue?

