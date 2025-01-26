Discover our cat ranges
Discover our ROYALCANIN Kitten diets adapted to each growth stage
Birth to weaning
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipisicing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetr…
Weaning to growth
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipisicing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetr…
4 months to adulthood
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipisicing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetr…
ROYAL CANIN Kitten diets are formulated to meet each kitten's requirements.
At each stage of their growth, your kitten's needs change.
Even the smallest detail makes a huge difference in its development.
Royal Canin provides an adapted nutritional profile to provide kittens with the essential nutriments they need.
Proteins, minerals and vitamins help support your kitten's young digestive system and its developing immune system.
UNDERSTAND YOUR KITTEN’S STAGES OF GROWTH AND NEEDS
From the start, Royal Canin’s Kitten Growth Program supports your kitten’s development and growing immune system, because we know that the right nutrition helps create the ideal foundation to a healthy life.
Birth to weaning
The starch-free and low-lactose formula is easier on kittens’ sensitive digestion from birth to weaning.
Weaning to growth
4 months to adulthood
At this age, your kitten’s growth slows down and its digestive system becomes stronger. Nutrients like starch are more easily digested and absorbed.
As well as kibble, loaf and chunks in jelly or gravy can be combined to offer the kitten a variety of textures in their daily diet.
6 months to adulthood after sterilisation
ROYAL CANIN® KITTEN STERILISED helps support their digestive health with highly digestible proteins and prebiotics.