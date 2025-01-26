Save 15% on your first auto-ship purchase. Enter SAVE15 at checkout.

Discover our cat ranges

Discover our ROYALCANIN Kitten diets adapted to each growth stage

Birth to weaning

Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipisicing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetr…

Weaning to growth

Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipisicing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetr…

4 months to adulthood

Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipisicing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetr…

Sterilisation to adulthood

Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipisicing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetr…

royal-canin-crown-icon-only-red-on-white

ROYAL CANIN Kitten diets are formulated to meet each kitten's requirements.

At each stage of their growth, your kitten's needs change.

Even the smallest detail makes a huge difference in its development.

Royal Canin provides an adapted nutritional profile to provide kittens with the essential nutriments they need.  

Proteins, minerals and vitamins help support your kitten's young digestive system and its developing immune system.

UNDERSTAND YOUR KITTEN’S STAGES OF GROWTH AND NEEDS

Each stage of kittenhood brings something new. In the beginning, they’ll sleep. A lot. But before you know it, they’ll be exploring the whole world around them! While this time is filled with discoveries, it’s also the most delicate of your kitten’s life.

From the start, Royal Canin’s Kitten Growth Program supports your kitten’s development and growing immune system, because we know that the right nutrition helps create the ideal foundation to a healthy life.

royal-canin-crown-icon-only-red-on-white

Birth to weaning

ROYAL CANIN® BABYCAT MILK is a milk specially tailored to kittens’ needs.

The starch-free and low-lactose formula is easier on kittens’ sensitive digestion from birth to weaning.

royal-canin-crown-icon-only-red-on-white

Weaning to growth

ROYAL CANIN® MOTHER & BABYCAT helps to support kittens’ developing immune systems as well as their young digestive systems when weaning.
royal-canin-crown-icon-only-red-on-white

4 months to adulthood

ROYAL CANIN® KITTEN kibble is perfectly adapted to the teeth of kittens over 4 months old. They are easy to eat and help support healthy oral hygiene.

At this age, your kitten’s growth slows down and its digestive system becomes stronger. Nutrients like starch are more easily digested and absorbed.  

As well as kibble, loaf and chunks in jelly or gravy can be combined to offer the kitten a variety of textures in their daily diet.

royal-canin-crown-icon-only-red-on-white

6 months to adulthood after sterilisation

ROYAL CANIN® KITTEN STERILISED is specially designed to meet the needs of sterilised kittens. It contains a combination of antioxidants including vitamins E and C to help support the development of their immune system.

ROYAL CANIN® KITTEN STERILISED helps support their digestive health with highly digestible proteins and prebiotics.

royal-canin-crown-icon-only-red-on-white

Bone growth

In their first year, a kitten’s bones must strengthen to be 4x stronger than concrete. Supporting this growth with the precise amounts of protein, vitamins, and minerals is important to developing a strong foundation for the years to come.
royal-canin-crown-icon-only-red-on-white

Immune system support

A mother’s milk has protective antibodies to support a kitten’s natural defenses. But as they transition to eating solids, their immune systems are still developing, and nutrition can help support them while they are building their own strong immunity.
royal-canin-crown-icon-only-red-on-white

Microbiome support

Your kitten’s microbiome is like a mini-ecosystem that helps keep their digestive health in balance. Like humans, a kitten’s gut health affects their overall wellbeing. A combination of prebiotics and highly digestible proteins help promote a healthy and balanced microbiome.
royal-canin-crown-icon-only-red-on-white

Weight management

Maintaining a healthy weight is important for a kitten’s future health and wellbeing. Healthy habits, set early, are key for the foundation to a healthy life.
royal-canin-crown-icon-only-red-on-white

Bone growth

In their first year, a kitten’s bones must strengthen to be 4x stronger than concrete. Supporting this growth with the precise amounts of protein, vitamins, and minerals is important to developing a strong foundation for the years to come.
royal-canin-crown-icon-only-red-on-white

Immune system support

A mother’s milk has protective antibodies to support a kitten’s natural defenses. But as they transition to eating solids, their immune systems are still developing, and nutrition can help support them while they are building their own strong immunity.
royal-canin-crown-icon-only-red-on-white

Microbiome support

Your kitten’s microbiome is like a mini-ecosystem that helps keep their digestive health in balance. Like humans, a kitten’s gut health affects their overall wellbeing. A combination of prebiotics and highly digestible proteins help promote a healthy and balanced microbiome.
royal-canin-crown-icon-only-red-on-white

Weight management

Maintaining a healthy weight is important for a kitten’s future health and wellbeing. Healthy habits, set early, are key for the foundation to a healthy life.

Discover our related articles

Young Samoyed dog walking towards outstretched hands in a garden

Introducing your puppy to family members