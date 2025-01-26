Save 15% on your first auto-ship purchase. Enter SAVE15 at checkout.

Discover our cat ranges

Discover specific ranges to better adress your cat’s needs

Short coat

Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipisicing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetr…

Medium coat

Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipisicing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetr…

Long coat

Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipisicing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetr…

Pure breed cat

Feline Breed Nutrition®: TAILORED NUTRITION FOR YOUR PURE-BREED CAT

At Royal Canin, we believe every cat is unique. Our Feline Breed Nutrition® offers each breed a specially designed kibble shape and texture adapted to its unique jaw structure and eating habits, along with perfectly balanced nutrients, in an exclusive formula suiting their health sensitivities. 

A concentration of technical expertise created to maintain their health, beauty, vitality and well-being everyday.

FIND THE TAILOR-MADE NUTRITION FOR YOUR BREED CAT

Unique needs

Adapted to your breed’s nutritional needs and age

Complete offer

Balanced fiber blend

Taylor made kibble

Adapted to your dog’s jaw size and shape

Coat beauty

Omega-6 fatty acid content for a healthy coat

MEET YOUR BREED’S UNIQUE NEEDS

Each of our breed formulas is precisely tailored to the specific traits, habits and health needs of that particular breed.

Ergonomic kibbles, adapted to each type of jaw

The Persian has a broad head and flat profiles and uses the underside of her tongue to pick up her food. This specially designed almond-shaped kibble with an optimal contact surface area is easy for the Persian cat to pick up and chew.

The Siamese has a triangular head and long narrow jaws and is prone to ingest her food more quickly than other cats. This specially designed tube-shaped kibble is easy to grasp and encourages chewing to help reduce the rate of food intake.

Specific diets to support bones and joints

The Maine Coon, the gentle giant of the cat world, due to her large size and heavy bone structure, particular attention must be given to protecting her joints . A diet enriched in specific nutrients will support her joints.

The long substantial body and the heavy bones of the Ragdoll, mean her diet must offer all the right nutrients for healthy bones and joints without excess calories.

Special formulas to meet distinctive coats needs

The Norwegian Forest Cat has a dense, semi-long double coat with a water repellent top layer and woolly insulation below. An exclusive complex of nutrients helps support the skin’s “barrier” role and maintain skin health and coat condition.

The American Shorthair has a short, dense and lustrous coat. A specific amino acids, vitamins, Omega 3 and Omega 6 fatty acids to help maintain a healthy skin and shiny coat.

Exclusive formulas to meet different energy needs

The British Shorthair needs a low energy diet with careful calorie control to maintain ideal weight while satisfying her appetite.

Active breeds, like the Bengal, will have high energy needs to help maintain weight and lean muscle mass.

Ergonomic kibbles, adapted to each type of jaw

The Persian has a broad head and flat profiles and uses the underside of her tongue to pick up her food. This specially designed almond-shaped kibble with an optimal contact surface area is easy for the Persian cat to pick up and chew.

The Siamese has a triangular head and long narrow jaws and is prone to ingest her food more quickly than other cats. This specially designed tube-shaped kibble is easy to grasp and encourages chewing to help reduce the rate of food intake.

Specific diets to support bones and joints

The Maine Coon, the gentle giant of the cat world, due to her large size and heavy bone structure, particular attention must be given to protecting her joints . A diet enriched in specific nutrients will support her joints.

The long substantial body and the heavy bones of the Ragdoll, mean her diet must offer all the right nutrients for healthy bones and joints without excess calories.

Special formulas to meet distinctive coats needs

The Norwegian Forest Cat has a dense, semi-long double coat with a water repellent top layer and woolly insulation below. An exclusive complex of nutrients helps support the skin’s “barrier” role and maintain skin health and coat condition.

The American Shorthair has a short, dense and lustrous coat. A specific amino acids, vitamins, Omega 3 and Omega 6 fatty acids to help maintain a healthy skin and shiny coat.

Exclusive formulas to meet different energy needs

The British Shorthair needs a low energy diet with careful calorie control to maintain ideal weight while satisfying her appetite.

Active breeds, like the Bengal, will have high energy needs to help maintain weight and lean muscle mass.

AN EXCLUSIVE KIBBLE FOR EACH BREED

Even the way your breed eats is something special.

Pure breeds have different muzzle lengths, jaw structures and biting patterns that affect the way they pick up and chew their kibbles. That’s why each ROYAL CANIN® FELINE BREED NUTRITION formula has its own exclusive kibble size, shape, texture and density.

Texture

Some kibbles are designed to take longer to break than others, depending on the size and jaw strength of the breed.

Shape and size

Each kibble is designed to be the best shape and size for the breed’s jaw and mouth size to ensure the kibble is easy to pick up and chew.

Density

Kibbles are designed around each breed’s rate of ingestion and caloric needs.

DID YOU THINK ABOUT MIX FEEDING?

According to our observation, we believe that mixed feeding is beneficial to cats and dogs of every size, age, and sensitivity. The beneficial properties of dry kibble and wet food are enhanced when combined.

The benefits of dry food

  • Easier to use with a puzzle feeder or a food distributor
  • Kibble creates mechanical brushing effect to help support dental health
  • Easier to store and can be left out for longer without spoiling

The benefits of wet food

  • Often better for stimulating appetite and enhancing food acceptance
  • Moisture content helps to keep your pet hydrated and supports urinary health
  • Easier to eat for pets with oral sensitivities

 

Discover our related articles

Young Samoyed dog walking towards outstretched hands in a garden

Introducing your puppy to family members