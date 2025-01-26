Discover our cat ranges
At Royal Canin, we believe every cat is unique. Our Feline Breed Nutrition® offers each breed a specially designed kibble shape and texture adapted to its unique jaw structure and eating habits, along with perfectly balanced nutrients, in an exclusive formula suiting their health sensitivities.
A concentration of technical expertise created to maintain their health, beauty, vitality and well-being everyday.
Ergonomic kibbles, adapted to each type of jaw
Specific diets to support bones and joints
Special formulas to meet distinctive coats needs
Exclusive formulas to meet different energy needs
Pure breeds have different muzzle lengths, jaw structures and biting patterns that affect the way they pick up and chew their kibbles. That’s why each ROYAL CANIN® FELINE BREED NUTRITION formula has its own exclusive kibble size, shape, texture and density.
The benefits of dry food
- Easier to use with a puzzle feeder or a food distributor
- Kibble creates mechanical brushing effect to help support dental health
- Easier to store and can be left out for longer without spoiling
The benefits of wet food
- Often better for stimulating appetite and enhancing food acceptance
- Moisture content helps to keep your pet hydrated and supports urinary health
- Easier to eat for pets with oral sensitivities