Dermatitis is a condition that develops when the skin of a cat becomes irritated by an external factor. When dermatitis is caused by food allergies, environmental allergies, external parasites and bacterial or fungal infections, it can result in inflammation of the skin alongside other common signs.

Signs of dermatitis can arise anywhere on the body, however, some areas are more likely to be affected than others. Read on to learn where dermatitis can affect cats on their body.