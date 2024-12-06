Save 15% on your first auto-ship purchase. Enter SAVE15 at checkout.

Areas of the Body Where Dermatitis Can Affect Cats

Dermatitis is a condition that develops when the skin of a cat becomes irritated by an external factor. When dermatitis is caused by food allergies, environmental allergies, external parasites and bacterial or fungal infections, it can result in inflammation of the skin alongside other common signs.


Signs of dermatitis can arise anywhere on the body, however, some areas are more likely to be affected than others. Read on to learn where dermatitis can affect cats on their body.

How Do Dermatitis Issues in Cats Arise?

There are numerous ways in which a dermatitis issue can arise in cats. Perhaps frustratingly, the common signs of many dermatitis issues in cats are very similar and it is difficult to differentiate between them. This is why it's so important to speak to your veterinarian for professional advice as soon as you notice any signs.

Learn more about some of the common causes of dermatitis issues in cats below.

Illustration of cat in a kitchen with a highlighted stomach

Food Allergies

 

A food allergy arises when harmless ingredients, typically dietary proteins are confused by the body as harmful molecules a cat's body will cause an inflammatory response which triggers an allergic reaction.

Food allergies in cats

 

Illustration of a cat scratching

Environmental Allergies

An allergic reaction occurs when a certain element, found either indoors or outdoors, breaks through a cat's skin barrier. This commonly results in inflamed, irritated and itchy skin.

Cats and environmental allergies

Illustration of a cat with parasites

External Parasites

 

Found in a cat's environment both outdoors and indoors on household objects, as well as other pets, external parasites can cause irritation. They can even lead to an allergic reaction in some cases.

External parasites and cats

 

These factors can all trigger an inflammatory response or an allergic reaction which results in signs of dermatitis.

Signs of Dermatitis on Your Cat's Body

If your cat is affected by a dermatitis issue, you may notice common signs, including redness, excessive itching and hair loss, which can appear on different parts of their body as outlined below.

Illsutration of cat skin

Signs of Dermatitis on Your Cat's Coat

Your cat's coat can be one of the most noticeable areas where signs of dermatitis occur. Look out for signs of dandruff, redness, changes in texture and odor. Some of the conditions your veterinarian may consider while assessing your cat for dermatitis issues include food allergies, environmental allergies, parasites and ringworm.

Learn more about ringworm and other dermatitis issues affecting a cat's coat.

Illustration of cat ear

Signs of Dermatitis on Your Cat's Ears

Ear dermatitis issues in cats may lead to an ear infection if it isn't spotted early. Such issues can be caused by food allergies, environmental allergies and parasites, as well as yeast dermatitis which is common around a cat's ears.

Learn more about dermatitis issues around the ears in cats.

Illustration of cat eye

Signs of Dermatitis Near Your Cat's Eyes

 

When checking for signs of dermatitis around a cat's eyes, common signs include redness, swelling, discharge and hair loss. Even a change in pigmentation of the skin near a cat's eyes could indicate dermatitis.  Usually, signs of dermatitis involving a cat's eyes result from environmental allergies and are also known as allergic conjunctivitis.

Learn more about dermatitis issues around the eyes in cats.

 

Illustration of cat paw

Signs of Dermatitis on Your Cat's Paws

 

Irritation around the paws of your cat could be a sign of a dermatitis issue such as a bacterial or yeast infection of their paw or pododermatitis. Pododermatitis in cats is the inflammation of their paws and can arise from food and environmental allergies, external parasites as well as infections. 

Learn more about pododermatitis in cats.

 

Remember, the signs of dermatitis aren't exclusive to only one area of a cat's body. Make sure you are checking their entire body if signs of irritation begin to appear in one particular area. If you do notice any common signs, such as redness, swelling, excessive scratching and hair loss, always speak to your veterinarian as soon as possible to receive a proper diagnosis and advice on appropriate management options.

Understand Where Dermatitis Issues Can Arise on Cats

Learn more about dermatitis issues in cats and where it is likely to arise with these short frequently asked questions.