How External Parasites Affect Your Cat's Skin

Dermatitis in cats refers to when their skin becomes red, sore and sometimes swollen or blistered. Dermatitis may arise as a result of an external factor that causes inflammation, such as external parasites, and this can lead to an allergic reaction.

External parasites found in your cat's natural environment, both indoors and outdoors, can irritate their skin and potentially result in an allergic reaction.Your cat's skin needs to be looked after with care as dermatitis caused by parasites can weaken your cat's natural skin barrier and make them more susceptible to secondary infections.