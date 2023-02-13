Dermatitis is a condition that develops when the skin of a cat becomes irritated by an external factor. The majority of dermatitis issues occur when a cat's immune system becomes weakened and reacts to these external factors. External factors that can have this effect include ingredients in your cat's diet, grass, dust, bacteria, parasites and fungus.

Regardless of the cause of the reaction, dermatitis signs in cats are very similar and can include redness, hair loss and excessive scratching. For more information on the specific signs of dermatitis in cats, select the relevant page below.

