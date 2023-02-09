There are two distinct varieties of the breed – the short-haired Chihuahua and the long-haired Chihuahua – each with their own distinct temperament. Chihuahuas can become very devoted to one person.

Due to their size and fragile build, it is important to make sure children are taught how to handle these dogs properly. Their temperaments can vary quite drastically, with some being particularly challenging to train.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)