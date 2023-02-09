Chihuahua
The Chihuahua is widely regarded as the smallest pedigree dog breed in the world.
About the Chihuahua
There are two distinct varieties of the breed – the short-haired Chihuahua and the long-haired Chihuahua – each with their own distinct temperament. Chihuahuas can become very devoted to one person.
Due to their size and fragile build, it is important to make sure children are taught how to handle these dogs properly. Their temperaments can vary quite drastically, with some being particularly challenging to train.
Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed Specifics
Country: Mexico
Size category: Very Small
Avg life expectancy: 14-18 years
Alert / Lively / Confident / Even-tempered / Friendly
Size category: Very Small
Avg life expectancy: 14-18 years
Alert / Lively / Confident / Even-tempered / Friendly
Key facts
Needs little exercise
Suitable for small homes
Great companion
Suitable for small homes
Great companion
Like & share this page