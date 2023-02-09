Maltese dogs are gentle and friendly, and will greet new people with confidence. Over the centuries they have been bred as companions and are never happier than when sitting in the lap of their owner.

Despite the name, Malteses are not from Malta at all. The word is derived from a word in one of the Mediterranean languages for haven or harbor, which just happens to be at the root of the word Malta too.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)