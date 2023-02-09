Maltese
Lively, affectionate, and highly intelligent, Malteses make excellent companion dogs.
About the Maltese
Maltese dogs are gentle and friendly, and will greet new people with confidence. Over the centuries they have been bred as companions and are never happier than when sitting in the lap of their owner.
Despite the name, Malteses are not from Malta at all. The word is derived from a word in one of the Mediterranean languages for haven or harbor, which just happens to be at the root of the word Malta too.
Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed Specifics
Country: Italy
Size category: Very Small
Avg life expectancy: 12-15 years
Lively / Loving / Calm / Intelligent
Key facts
Garden not essential
Requires a lot of grooming
Needs little exercise
