All you need to know about the breed



Sharp-witted, athletic dogs with a natural noble elegance, Poodles are exuberant dogs that come in three sizes – Toy, Miniature and Standard.

Originally used by European hunters to retrieve game from streams and lakes, Poodles are highly alert, eager to please and task driven. With an English name derived from the German word for splashing about in water and French name, caniche, that comes from “cane” or female duck, it’s no surprise that these dogs are excellent jumpers and swimmers.

Misconceptions about their disposition are usually based on their distinct “clips” or grooming style, which once had the practical purpose of keeping vital areas warm with longer hair while clipping other areas short to allow for ease of movement in water. Of course, there is also an aesthetic intention behind that eye-catching look, since Poodles have been favored companions of the fashion-focused for centuries and are regular competitors winners, in dog shows.

Poodles are keenly sensitive and adapt very well to people. This combined with their substantial supply of energy means they thrive on attention and commands. With firm training and regular exercise, Poodles make excellent companions that are well-behaved around children and other animals.