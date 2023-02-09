Siberian Husky
Originally from Eastern Siberia, the Siberian Husky was imported into the U.S.A. in 1909 as a sled dog.
About the Siberian Husky
Siberian Huskies are alert, sociable animals with a gentle temperament. Despite their size and appearance, they are not aggressive to other dogs or humans when they have been trained and socialised well.
The Siberian Huskies’ intelligence, calmness and desire to please make them rewarding companions and willing workers.
Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed Specifics
Country: United States
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 11-13 years
Friendly / Gentle / Alert / Confident / Intelligent / Enthusiastic / Even-tempered / Hard-working / Independent
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 11-13 years
Friendly / Gentle / Alert / Confident / Intelligent / Enthusiastic / Even-tempered / Hard-working / Independent
Key facts
Enjoys training
Needs a lot of exercise
Requires outdoor space
Needs a lot of exercise
Requires outdoor space
Like & share this page