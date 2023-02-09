Yorkshire Terrier
Feisty and full of character, Yorkshire Terriers make great companion dogs.
About the Yorkshire Terrier
The Yorkshire Terrier has a magnificent coat that requires regular grooming. Despite its Toy dog appearance, it's still a terrier at heart and retains its hunting instinct, whether that's for a toy in the house or a rodent in the yard.
Yorkshire Terriers don't always mix well with children, especially active and noisy ones! This terrier's dominant instincts can sometimes pose a challenge around other pets and dogs. Having said that, a dog’s temperament is often a product of its training and upbringing, so Yorkshire Terriers can make great family pets when trained well.
Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed Specifics
Country: United Kingdom
Size category: Very Small
Avg life expectancy: 15-16 years
Alert / Intelligent / Lively / Even-tempered / Friendly
Key facts
Requires a lot of grooming
May not get on well with children
Needs little exercise
A Yorkshire Terrier's life story
Find out more about the intelligent Yorkshire Terrier in each stage of their life.
Up to 10 months
Yorkshire Terrier puppy
Yorkshire Terrier puppies are energetic and alert, with an intelligent nature. As Yorkshire Terrier puppies are very small, it is advised to set aside an enclosed space in your home when they first arrive, to keep them safe and secure.
From 10 months
Yorkshire Terrier adult
The feisty and intelligent temperament of adult Yorkshire Terriers makes them a lively and rewarding companion dog.
Yorkshire Terrier health
It is important to know how to properly care for a Yorkshire Terrier to ensure they are healthy and happy in every stage of their life. As they age, their sensitivities can include patellar luxation and hypoglycemia.
Training
Yorkshire Terrier puppies are not receptive to harsh training. Praise and affection for positive behaviors is the best way to reinforce desired actions with this breed.
Training for this breed must start as early as possible, at an age when your Yorkshire Terrier puppy naturally has an excellent capacity for learning.
Ensuring your dog is well-socialized and understands the basic rules of life from a young age will significantly impact their well-being and behavior in adult life.
Exercise and living requirements
This breed does not have particularly high exercise requirements – a short walk in the morning and evening will be enough to meet their needs and keep an adult Yorkshire Terrier in shape.
Yorkshire Terriers have a lot of mental energy to consider, which can easily be exercised with games and activities. Yorkshire Terriers are not recommended for families with smaller pets as their terrier instincts mean they have a keen desire to hunt.
Aging
Yorkshire Terriers are considered to be aging dogs when they reach ten years old. The Yorkshire Terrier's diet will need to be adapted to balance the lack of exercise, along with a fussier appetite that is often seen in older dogs.
Ensure that their new diet contains all the important nutrients required to stay healthy. It's a good idea to arrange regular check-ups with a vet at this stage, as they will be able to advise on any nutritional changes or health problems that aging may bring.
