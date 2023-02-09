The Yorkshire Terrier has a magnificent coat that requires regular grooming. Despite its Toy dog appearance, it's still a terrier at heart and retains its hunting instinct, whether that's for a toy in the house or a rodent in the yard.

Yorkshire Terriers don't always mix well with children, especially active and noisy ones! This terrier's dominant instincts can sometimes pose a challenge around other pets and dogs. Having said that, a dog’s temperament is often a product of its training and upbringing, so Yorkshire Terriers can make great family pets when trained well.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)