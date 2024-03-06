Even a well-cared-for dog may experience dental disease. In fact, by two years of age, 80% of dogs have some form of periodontal disease, with small and toy breed dogs at a higher risk.1



Triggered by the accumulation of bacteria in the mouth, it can lead to bad breath, pain, and tooth loss. In advanced stages, it may even cause an infection that spreads to other parts of the body.



The good news is that severity of dental disease can be decreased with the right care and attention. Here we look into the causes, signs, and stages of periodontal disease in dogs and explain some of the treatments that are available.

What is dental disease?

What are the signs of dental disease?

How can I tell if my dog has dental disease?

Stage 0 - Clinically Normal

Stage 1 - Gingivitis Only

Dental disease is a progressive condition that affects the teeth and gums.It begins with plaque, a soft film of food and bacteria that naturally covers the surface of your dog’s teeth. If plaque isn’t removed it hardens into a yellowish-brown material called tartar.Tartar and plaque can form below the gum line and act as a nesting ground for bacteria. As the bacteria multiply, they cause the gums to become inflamed, a condition known as gingivitis.Over time, the infection and inflammation can spread and damage the surrounding gum tissue and bones; this severe condition is referred to as periodontitis or periodontal disease.As well as causing tooth loss, periodontal disease in dogs can sometimes lead to severe infectionselsewhere in the body.Since dental disease is progressive, the signs vary depending on the stage of the inflammation and infection. Typical signs include:• Bad breath• Inflamed or swollen gums• Pain• Excessive drooling• Difficulty chewing• Loss of appetite• Weight loss• Inactivity• Less interaction with the familyGently raise your dog’s muzzle and lift their lip; compare their teeth to the descriptions below.Healthy dog gums and teeth.

They may have bad breath, some tartar on their teeth, and reddening of the gums.

Stage 2 - Early Periodontitis

Their breath may smell stronger with a greater build-up of tartar, redder gums, and some teeth discoloration.

Stage 3 - Moderate Periodontitis

Very bad breath, a larger build-up of tartar especially on molars, very discolored teeth and red gums. Your dog may also favor chewing on one side.

Stage 4 - Advanced Periodontitis

Your dog may be showing signs of pain, including being head shy or dropping kibbles while chewing. They may have severe bad breath.

Are some dogs more prone to dental disease?

All dogs can develop dental disease if plaque isn’t removed from their teeth. However, there are several factors that increase a dog’s chances of developing the condition including:



• Size

• Breed

• Age

• Crowding of teeth



Small dog breeds can be more likely to develop dental disease versus large breed dogs. Dogs with bite abnormalities and retained teeth are similarly susceptible. Your veterinarian can offer you tailored advice for your dog.

How can I help prevent my dog from getting dental disease?

Once tartar has formed on the teeth it becomes difficult to remove. Most preventive dental treatments are designed to remove plaque before it has time to calcify.