7 Dog Teeth Cleaning Tips Every Owner Should Read

If you struggle with brushing your dog’s teeth, know that you are not alone!

43% of dog owners never brush their dog's teeth1, despite dental disease being one of the most common health concerns for dogs.

In this guide we’ll look at how you can brush your dog’s teeth, when you should start, and some of the alternatives to brushing.

Why should I brush my dog’s teeth?

Taking care of your dog’s teeth is an important part of supporting their health and giving them a good quality of life.



Without proper attention and care, your dog can develop dental disease, which can lead to bad breath, excessive drooling, and inflammation. It may even trigger an oral infection that could spread to other parts of the body, like the heart or kidneys.



Your dog’s size, breed, age, and the spacing of their teeth will affect their susceptibility to dental disease but most dogs will show signs of dental disease at some point in their life.





What’s the best way to brush a dog’s teeth?

Brushing removes the invisible plaque that accumulates on your dog’s teeth.



If left untreated, this soft film of bacteria may harden into a yellowish-brown substance called tartar. Once formed, tartar cannot be removed by chewing or brushing and in time can lead to a painful inflammation of the gums called gingivitis.



Periodontal disease occurs when this inflammation progresses and causes loss of attachment around the affected teeth by destroying bone and tissue.



Removing plaque by brushing before it hardens into tartar is the most effective way to help prevent periodontal disease in dogs.





How often should I brush my dog’s teeth?

Just like you, your dog needs their teeth brushed every day.





When should I start?

The sooner the better. Dogs are at their most receptive as puppies, so it’s best to familiarize them with brushing as part of their early training when they’re playing with other puppy teething toys. But you can begin brushing at any age, the important thing is to be patient and to take things slowly.





How do I brush my dog’s teeth?

First, you’ll need a veterinarian-recommended toothbrush and toothpaste. Dog toothpastes are flavored to encourage brushing and are safe to swallow. Never use human toothpastes as they may contain ingredients that are toxic for dogs.