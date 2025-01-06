7 Dog Teeth Cleaning Tips Every Owner Should Read
If you struggle with brushing your dog’s teeth, know that you are not alone!
43% of dog owners never brush their dog's teeth1, despite dental disease being one of the most common health concerns for dogs.
In this guide we’ll look at how you can brush your dog’s teeth, when you should start, and some of the alternatives to brushing.
Why should I brush my dog’s teeth?
Taking care of your dog’s teeth is an important part of supporting their health and giving them a good quality of life.
Without proper attention and care, your dog can develop dental disease, which can lead to bad breath, excessive drooling, and inflammation. It may even trigger an oral infection that could spread to other parts of the body, like the heart or kidneys.
Your dog’s size, breed, age, and the spacing of their teeth will affect their susceptibility to dental disease but most dogs will show signs of dental disease at some point in their life.
What’s the best way to brush a dog’s teeth?
Brushing removes the invisible plaque that accumulates on your dog’s teeth.
If left untreated, this soft film of bacteria may harden into a yellowish-brown substance called tartar. Once formed, tartar cannot be removed by chewing or brushing and in time can lead to a painful inflammation of the gums called gingivitis.
Periodontal disease occurs when this inflammation progresses and causes loss of attachment around the affected teeth by destroying bone and tissue.
Removing plaque by brushing before it hardens into tartar is the most effective way to help prevent periodontal disease in dogs.
How often should I brush my dog’s teeth?
Just like you, your dog needs their teeth brushed every day.
When should I start?
The sooner the better. Dogs are at their most receptive as puppies, so it’s best to familiarize them with brushing as part of their early training when they’re playing with other puppy teething toys. But you can begin brushing at any age, the important thing is to be patient and to take things slowly.
How do I brush my dog’s teeth?
First, you’ll need a veterinarian-recommended toothbrush and toothpaste. Dog toothpastes are flavored to encourage brushing and are safe to swallow. Never use human toothpastes as they may contain ingredients that are toxic for dogs.
Are there alternatives to brushing?
Brushing is the best method for cleaning your dog’s teeth, but there are solutions you can use in combination with brushing to help promote dental health.
Dental chews can be effective at reducing plaque and tartar, however, there can also be drawbacks. Dental treats can unbalance a dog’s diet and can lead to weight gain if they’re high in calories. Chews are less effective when it comes to cleaning certain teeth like the canine teeth and they can cause broken teeth if the chew is very hard – like antlers, hooves, and nylon toys.
Your veterinarian may recommend a special diet that supports oral hygiene. These diets promote dental health by promoting a brushing effect.
Royal Canin’s Dental dog food range, for example, provides optimal nutrition and formulas that scrub teeth with a purposefully designed kibble shape and texture.
If you have questions regarding teeth cleaning or your dog's dental health, speak to your veterinarian. The veterinarian is your dog's dentist and can recommend treatments to support their oral health. Periodontal disease in dogs is painful and requires veterinary attention before you can begin home treatment.
To learn more about the signs and stages of dental disease read our in-depth article: Periodontal Disease in Dogs: Signs, Prevention & Treatment.
References:
