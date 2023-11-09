Dental care for dogs
Your dog's teeth are small but mighty and they need a lot of care and attention from an early age to help avoid a build-up of plaque and tartar on their teeth that can result in periodontal disease. Periodontal disease is a disease of the tissues and bones that support the teeth.By two years of age, 80% of dogs have some form of periodontal disease, with small and toy breed dogs at higher risk1 and it can be very painful. Therefore, it's essential to start brushing their teeth when they're a puppy. By starting young, teeth cleaning will become a regular part of their routine and can help promote dental health.
Susceptibility to dental and periodontal disease in dogs?
IIt's important to be aware that every dog can suffer from dental disease, especially if their teeth aren't brushed regularly. However, some dogs are more prone to dental disease. Small dogs, certain breeds, older dogs and those that have overcrowded teeth can be at greater risk of periodontal disease and gingivitis.
Did you know almost 90% of pet owners believe that root exposure is painful for people, however, only 65% recognized that the same condition causes pain in cats and dogs?²
The early stages of dental and periodontal disease in dogs
There are five common stages during the progression of dental disease that your veterinarian will be able to identify. However, it's good to be able to recognize these signs as a pet owner, particularly those that appear early on. Spotting signs early will mean veterinary intervention can happen before the disease becomes more advanced and serious.
Stage 0 - Clinically Normal
Your dog has healthy gums and teeth.
Stage 1 - Gingivitis
Common signs include; bad breath becoming noticeable, tartar beginning to build up and some reddening of the gums.
Stage 2 - Early Periodontitis
Common signs include: bad breath, more teeth becoming discolored, additional tartar on teeth and the majority of gums are red.
Stage 3 - Moderate Periodontitis
Common signs include: very bad breath, a further build-up of tartar (especially on molars), very discolored teeth, red gums and your dog may favor chewing on one side.
Stage 4 - Advanced Periodontitis
Common signs include: severe bad breath, very red gums, your dog will likely show signs of pain and might drop kibbles while chewing.
Want to learn more about the five stages of dental disease?
Did you know your veterinarian is also your dog's dentist?
During regular check-ups your veterinarian will examine your dog's teeth to assess dental health. If your veterinarian spots any of the early signs of dental disease, they'll be able to recommend appropriate management options to support your dog.
Brush up on your dog's dental health
Dental disease can be painful but practicing healthy habits can help support your dog's dental health. Regular brushing helps maintain healthy gums and teeth and this proactive measure should ideally begin from a young age.
When
How
Frequency
A step-by-step guide to brushing your dog's teeth
Learn how to brush your dog's teeth with our simple step-by-step guide.
Nutritional support - tailored dental dog food
Alongside regular brushing, dental diets can be an effective way to support dental health. Most dental diets also feature a mechanical scrubbing action to help reduce plaque and tartar.
Kibbles that create a mechanical scrubbing action
Royal Canin Dental diets help protect against the accumulation of plaque and tartar. They can withstand deeper tooth penetration and create a brushing effect while chewing.
Support your dog with tailored diets from Royal Canin to support oral health
Royal Canin has a selection of diets to support oral health which are tailored to small, medium, and large dogs. Speak to your veterinarian to find out if one of these diets is suitable for your dog.
Canine Dental diets
Clinically proven to reduce tartar build-up with a unique mechanical scrubbing action. The kibble has also been formulated to penetrate deeper than regular kibble when chewed, resulting in a cleaner mouth and healthier teeth for your dog.3
