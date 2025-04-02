Dermatitis in dogs refers to a skin condition that becomes red, sore and sometimes swollen or blistered. Such signs of dermatitis often arise as a result of an external factor that causes inflammation and can lead to an allergic reaction.

One instance of dermatitis is caused by external parasites found in your dog's environment irritating their skin and can result in the development of an allergic reaction.

The skin is the largest vital organ of your dog's body, so it needs to be looked after with care. Dermatitis caused by parasites can lead to the disruption of your pet’s natural skin barrier, which is the first line of defense against even more pathogens and secondary infections.