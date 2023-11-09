Dermatitis occurs when a dog's skin becomes irritated. Most commonly this is because a dog's immune system reacts to an external factor, such as a food ingredient, dust, pollen, parasites, bacteria and even fungus. This reaction can result in dermatitis and in some cases it can cause an allergic reaction.

The signs of dermatitis are very similar, regardless of the cause. Some of the most common signs include redness, hair loss and excessive scratching. For more information on the specific signs of dermatitis in dogs, select the relevant page below.