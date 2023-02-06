Environmental Allergies and Your Dog

When your dog reacts to an allergen in their diet, typically a protein, this can cause an adverse reaction which is known as a food allergy.

Environmental allergies are an inflammatory response to an allergen in your dog's environment, such as pollen and grass.



The common signs of food and environmental allergies can be very similar so it can be hard to know which your dog is suffering from. If you suspect your dog is showing any of the signs mentioned below, always speak to your veterinarian so they can identify and diagnose the issue appropriately.



Learn more about the difference between the two allergies in our article: Are My Dog’s Allergies Caused by Their Food or Environment?