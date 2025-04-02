Save 15% on your first auto-ship purchase. Enter SAVE15 at checkout.

Black and white spaniel eating from a red bowl

Food Allergies in Dogs

A food allergy is a type of adverse food reaction that if not properly managed can become a serious condition for any dog.

Food allergies in dogs arise when their body confuses dietary proteins found in food with harmful molecules. This results in their body trying to defend itself by enacting an inflammatory response to destroy what it believes are harmful molecules. The result of this defense mechanism is an allergic reaction.

Illustration of a dog walking towards a red bowl

Food Allergies

A food allergy is caused by an adverse reaction to a particular ingredient, typically a protein, in your dog's diet.

Illustration of a dog walking with an environmental allergy

Environmental Allergies

An environmental allergy, also known as an atopic allergy, is an inflammatory disease caused by a genetic predisposition to develop allergies to environmental allergens, such as pollen and dust.

Illustration of a dog walking towards a red bowl

Food Allergies

A food allergy is caused by an adverse reaction to a particular ingredient, typically a protein, in your dog's diet.

Illustration of a dog walking with an environmental allergy

Environmental Allergies

An environmental allergy, also known as an atopic allergy, is an inflammatory disease caused by a genetic predisposition to develop allergies to environmental allergens, such as pollen and dust.

Brown and black dog eating from a bowl

Speak to your vet

If your dog is suffering from a food allergy or environmental allergy, the signs often appear very similar. This can mean it's difficult to tell the difference between the two allergy types.

Learn more about the difference between the two allergies in our article: Are My Dog’s Allergies Caused by Their Food or Environment?

Illustration of food - Royal Canin

What Is Likely To Cause a Food Allergy?

A dog could have an allergic reaction to a variety of foods, whether it's chicken, beef or another ingredient. 

A food allergy simply occurs when a dog's immune system mistakes the molecules in food for something harmful. Allergies to proteins in dog food are more common than allergies to carbohydrates or other ingredients.

How Might a Food Allergy Affect Dogs?

Food allergies are likely to result in a dermatologic reaction; this means issues relating to their skin and coat.

Common signs include:

Illustration of a dog with inflamed skin

Recurring skin infections

Illustration of a dog with inflamed skin

Redness of the skin

Illustration of inflamed intestines

Gastrointestinal upset

Illustration of hairloss in dogs

Hair loss

Inline Image 9

Ear inflammation

Want to know more about the potential signs of a food allergy and where they are likely to occur on your dog's body? Keep reading to learn more.

Signs of a food allergy
Illustration of a vet with a dog and its owner - Royal Canin

Supporting Your Dog if They're Suffering From a Food Allergy

If you believe your dog is suffering from a food allergy, always speak to your veterinarian before taking any action.

Your veterinarian will first identify whether it is a food allergy through an elimination diet trial. Once your veterinarian has completed their diagnosis they will be able to advise suitable management options for your dog's food allergies.

Jack Russel with a vet

Tailored Nutrition

 

If a change in diet is recommended, there are two different options your veterinarian may suggest a hydrolyzed protein diet or a novel protein diet.
 
Learn more about the difference in diets tailored for food allergies in our article below. 
 

 

Understand Dog Food Allergies

Short on time? Boost your knowledge of food allergies in dogs with these short frequently asked questions.

Ask Your Veterinarian About These Products

If your dog has been diagnosed with a food allergy, ask your veterinarian if any of the following products from the Royal Canin Dermatology range are suitable for your dog.

Packshot of Royal Canin Dermatology Dry Diet for dogs

Hydrolyzed Protein HP Dry Dog Food

Recommended by veterinarians, our Hydrolyzed Protein HP Dry helps support healthy skin that may otherwise be prone to sensitivities from proteins found in foods. This diet also helps support healthy digestion with an exclusive blend of fibers and prebiotics.
View product
Packshot of Royal Canin Dermatology Canned Diet for dogs

Hydrolyzed Protein Loaf Canned Dog Food

Available exclusively through veterinarians, our Hydrolyzed Protein Loaf Canned is a wet diet for dogs with food sensitivities. Containing small proteins that are less likely to be recognized by the immune system, this diet also reinforces the skin barrier with essential nutrients to support and protect the skin.
View product
Packshot of Royal Canin Dermatology Dog Treats

Hydrolyzed Protein Canine Treats

Give your dog the occasional treat with our Hydrolyzed Protein Canine Treats. Made with hydrolyzed soy proteins to support the risk of an immune reaction, they also contain B vitamins and amino acids to encourage a healthy skin barrier.
View product

References:

1 Mueller R.S., Olivry T, Prélaud P. Critically appraised topic on adverse food reactions of companion animals (2): common food allergen sources in dogs and cats. BMC Vet Res. 2016; 12:9