Bacterial and Fungal Dermatitis Conditions in Dogs

Staph is the most common type of bacterial infection and can affect any dog. Staph in dogs is also known as pyoderma. A staph infection can arise from various issues, such as a food allergy, parasites, environmental allergies or a wound. Your veterinarian will look for signs of hair loss with red and inflamed skin.



As staph is a bacterial infection your veterinarian is likely to resolve the infection first and then identify the cause, such as food sensitivity. Once the underlying cause has been identified it will help you to ensure your dog is on the correct long-term management. If relevant, you may need to avoid contributory factors where possible, such as certain ingredients.