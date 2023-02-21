Beauty Adult loaf in sauce

Beauty Adult loaf in sauce

Wet food for Dog

CANINE HEALTH NUTRITION™ BEAUTY ADULT in gel canned dog food is specially formulated for small breed adult dogs (up to 22 lb) that have sensitive skin.

Sizes available

1 x 5.2oz

12 x 5.2oz

Find a local retailer

PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® wet formulas are designed around the unique needs of small dogs (up to 22 lbs.) from puppyhood through maturity. Whether fed as a complement to dry kibble or as a complete meal, ROYAL CANIN® wet formulas help keep a small dog healthy from the inside out.

product details accompanying image

Promoting pet health and wellbeing

Creating value for our entire ecosystem

Committed to become certified carbon neutral by 2025