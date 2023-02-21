Beauty Adult loaf in sauce
Wet food for Dog
CANINE HEALTH NUTRITION™ BEAUTY ADULT in gel canned dog food is specially formulated for small breed adult dogs (up to 22 lb) that have sensitive skin.
Sizes available
1 x 5.2oz
12 x 5.2oz
CALORIE CONTENT: This diet contains 1034 kcal ME/kg; 155 kcal ME/can on an as fed basis (calculated).
GUARANTEED ANALYSIS: Crude Protein (min.)7.4%, Crude Fat (min.)4.2%, Crude Fiber (max.)1.7%, Moisture (max.)78.5%.
INGREDIENTS: Water sufficient for processing, chicken, pork by-products, pork liver, corn meal, brewers rice flour, vegetable oil, powdered cellulose, pork plasma, dried plain beet pulp, fish oil, carob bean gum, natural flavors, carrageenan, taurine, salt, potassium chloride, vitamins[DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), niacin supplement, D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), riboflavin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement], sodium silico aluminate, trace minerals[zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, zinc proteinate, copper sulfate, manganous oxide, sodium selenite, calcium iodate], magnesium oxide, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.).
Canine Health Nutrition Beauty Adult loaf in sauce is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles for maintenance.
|Dog Weight
|Low Activity
|Medium Activity
|High Activity
|4.4 lb (2 kg)
|1 can (152 g)
|1 1/4 cans (176 g)
|1 1/4 cans (200 g)
|8.8 lb (4 kg)
|1 1/2 cans (255 g)
|1 3/4 cans (296 g)
|2 cans (336 g)
|13.2 lb (6 kg)
|2 1/4 cans (346 g)
|2 1/2 cans (401 g)
|2 3/4 cans (455 g)
|17.6 lb (8 kg)
|2 3/4 cans (429 g)
|3 cans (497 g)
|3 1/2 cans (565 g)
|22 lb (10 kg)
|3 1/4 cans (508 g)
|3 3/4 cans (588 g)
|4 cans (668 g)
PRODUCT DETAILS
ROYAL CANIN® wet formulas are designed around the unique needs of small dogs (up to 22 lbs.) from puppyhood through maturity. Whether fed as a complement to dry kibble or as a complete meal, ROYAL CANIN® wet formulas help keep a small dog healthy from the inside out.