Save 15% on your first purchase. Enter SAVE15 at checkout.

Adult Canned in Gel Dog Food

Adult Canned in Gel Dog Food

Wet food for Dog

ADULT in Gel canned dog food is formulated exclusively for adult dogs over 10/15 months.

Quantity 1
Find a local retailer

Free Shipping

Digestive Support

A specific combination of nutrients helps to regulate intestinal transit and support overall digestive health.

Skin and Coat

Formulated with key nutrients to support the health of the skin and coat.

Promoting pet health and wellbeing

Creating value for our entire ecosystem

Committed to become certified carbon neutral by 2025