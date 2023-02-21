Adult Canned in Gel Dog Food
Wet food for Dog
ADULT in Gel canned dog food is formulated exclusively for adult dogs over 10/15 months.
Digestive Support
A specific combination of nutrients helps to regulate intestinal transit and support overall digestive health.
Skin and Coat
Formulated with key nutrients to support the health of the skin and coat.
INGREDIENTS: Water sufficient for processing, chicken, pork liver, chicken by-products, pork by-products, corn meal, brewers rice, brewers rice flour, salmon, powdered cellulose, dried plain beet pulp, pork plasma, guar gum, vegetable oil, carrageenan, potassium chloride, natural flavors, sodium tripolyphosphate, DL-methionine, cysteine, glycine, sodium silico aluminate, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), biotin, niacin supplement, D-calcium pantothenate, folic acid, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], trace minerals [zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, zinc proteinate, copper sulfate, manganous oxide, sodium selenite, calcium iodate].
GUARANTEED ANALYSIS: Crude Protein (min) 6.5%, Crude Fat (min) 3.0%, Crude Fiber (max) 2.0%, Moisture (max) 77.5%
CALORIE CONTENT: This diet contains 1002 kcal ME/kg; 386 kcal ME/can on an as fed basis (calculated).
ROYAL CANIN® ADULT Canine Health Nutrition is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles for maintenance.
|Dog weight
|Low activity
|Medium activity
|High Activity
|4.4 lb (2 kg)
|1/2 cans (150 g)
|1/2 cans (173 g)
|1/2 cans (197 g)
|8.8 lb (4 kg)
|3/4 cans (252 g)
|3/4 cans (292 g)
|3/4 cans (331 g)
|13 lb (6 kg)
|1 cans (341 g)
|1 cans (395 g)
|1+ 1/4 cans (449 g)
|18 lb (8 kg)
|1 cans (423 g)
|1+ 1/4 cans (490 g)
|1+ 1/2 cans (557 g)
|22 lb (10 kg)
|1+ 1/4 cans (501 g)
|1+ 1/2 cans (580 g)
|1 + 3/4 cans (659 g)
|26 lb (12 kg)
|1+ 1/2 cans (574 g)
|1 + 3/4 cans (665 g)
|2 cans (755 g)
|31 lb (14 kg)
|1 + 3/4 cans (644 g)
|2 cans (746 g)
|2 + 1/4 cans (848 g)
|35 lb (16 kg)
|1 + 3/4 cans (712 g)
|2 + 1/4 cans (825 g)
|2 + 1/2 cans (937 g)
|40 lb (18 kg)
|2 cans (778 g)
|2 + 1/4 cans (901 g)
|2 + 3/4 cans (1024 g)
|44 lb (20 kg)
|2 + 1/4 cans (842 g)
|2 + 1/2 cans (975 g)
|3 cans (1108 g)
|48 lb (22 kg)
|2 + 1/4 cans (904 g)
|2 + 3/4 cans (1047 g)
|3 cans (1190 g)
|53 lb (24 kg)
|2 + 1/2 cans (965 g)
|3 cans (1118 g)
|3 + 1/4 cans (1270 g)
|57 lb (26 kg)
|2 + 3/4 cans (1025 g)
|3 cans (1187 g)
|3 + 1/2 cans (1349 g)
|62 lb (28 kg)
|2 + 3/4 cans (1084 g)
|3 + 1/4 cans (1255 g)
|3 + 3/4 cans (1426 g)
|66 lb (30 kg)
|3 cans (1141 g)
|3 + 1/2 cans (1321 g)
|4 cans (1502 g)
|70 lb (32 kg)
|3 cans (1198 g)
|3 + 1/2 cans (1387 g)
|4 cans (1576 g)
|75 lb (34 kg)
|3 + 1/4 cans (1254 g)
|3 + 3/4 cans(1451 g)
|4 + 1/4 cans (1649 g)
|79 lb (36 kg)
|3 + 1/2 cans (1308 g)
|4 cans (1515 g)
|4 + 1/2 cans (1722 g)
|84 lb (38 kg)
|3 + 1/2 cans (1363 g)
|4 + 1/4 cans (1578 g)
|4 + 3/4 cans (1793 g)
|88 lb (40 kg)
|3 + 3/4 cans (1416 g)
|4 + 1/4 cans (1640 g)
|4 + 3/4 cans (1863 g)
|92 lb (42 kg)
|3 + 3/4 cans (1469 g)
|4 + 1/2 cans (1701 g)
|5 cans (1933 g)
|97 lb (44 kg)
|4 cans (1521 g)
|4 + 1/2 cans (1761 g)
|5 + 1/4 cans (2001 g)
|101 lb (46 kg)
|4 cans (1573 g)
|4 + 3/4 cans (1821 g)
|5 + 1/4 cans (2069 g)
|106 lb (48 kg)
|4 + 1/4 cans (1624 g)
|5 cans (1880 g)
|5 + 1/2 cans (2136 g)
|110 lb (50 kg)
|4 + 1/4 cans (1674 g)
|5 cans (1938 g)
|5 + 3/4 cans (2203 g)
|121 lb (55 kg)
|4 + 3/4 cans (1798 g)
|5 + 1/2 cans (2082 g)
|6 + 1/4 cans (2366 g)
|132 lb (60 kg)
|5 cans (1919 g)
|5 + 3/4 cans (2222 g)
|6 + 1/2 cans (2525 g)
|143 lb (65 kg)
|5 + 1/4 cans (2038 g)
|6 + 1/4 cans (2360 g)
|7 cans (2682 g)