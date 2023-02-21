Beagle Adult Dry Dog Food
Dry food for Dog
Royal Canin Beagle Adult dry dog food is designed to meet the nutritional needs of purebred Beagles 12 months and older
Sizes available
30lb
6lb
EXCLUSIVE KIBBLE DESIGN
The kibble texture and formula are designed to encourage the beagle to eat slowly increasing mealtime.
BONE AND JOINT SUPPORT
Beagles are little athletes with stamina and energy to spare. His sturdy and compact body combined with his natural tendency to put on weight are among the factors that can put stress on his joints. The BEAGLE ADULT formula includes glucosamine and chondroitin to help support healthy bones and joints .Enriched with EPA and DHA.
FOOD INTAKE CONTROL
The exclusive kibble shape helps slow down the rate of food intake by encouraging chewing. This formula also contains an exclusive blend of fibers to help the beagle feel full after mealtime.
IDEAL WEIGHT
Beagles are cheerful dogs, bred originally for tracking hares by scent . They are even-tempered, intelligent, and determined. All these qualities make the beagle an excellent companion. They are also known for being veracious eaters. Therefore having a tendency to put on weight. This formula helps maintain the adult Beagle's ideal weight with an appropriate calorie content.
|Dog Weight
|Low Activity
|Medium Activity
|High Activity
|26 lb (12 kg)
|2 cups (168 g)
|2 3/8 cups (194 g)
|2 3/4 cups (221 g)
|31 lb (14 kg)
|2 3/8 cups (189 g)
|2 5/8 cups (218 g)
|3 cups (248 g)
|35 lb (16 kg)
|2 1/2 cups (208 g)
|3 cups (241 g)
|3 3/8 cups (274 g)
|40 lb (18 kg)
|2 3/4 cups (228 g)
|3 1/4 cups (264 g)
|3 5/8 cups (300 g)
PRODUCT DETAILS
Royal Canin knows what makes your Beagle magnificent is in the details. When Beagles aren’t snuggled by your side, they’re hot on the trail to find their next snack. These hungry hounds can benefit from the right diet to help them feel full after eating, maintain a healthy weight, and support bone and joint health in their short, athletic bodies. Royal Canin Beagle Adult dry dog food is tailor-made nutrition created just for your purebred Beagle. This exclusive breed-specific diet is uniquely formulated for your Beagle, with the specific nutrients to help them thrive. The custom kibble is designed for your Beagle’s square muzzle, encouraging them to chew and slowly eat their food. A blend of fibers helps Beagles feel full after eating. Tailored calorie content helps promote weight maintenance. And glucosamine and chondroitin support joint and bone health, to help keep your energetic hound healthy and strong.