Boxer Adult Loaf in Sauce Canned Dog Food
Wet food for Dog
Royal Canin Boxer Adult wet dog food is designed to meet the nutritional needs of purebred Boxers 15 months and older
Sizes available
1 x 13.5oz
12 x 13.5oz
MUSCLE SUPPORT
Precise protein content and L-carnitine provide muscle support and weight management
HEART HEALTH
Specific nutrients including taurine, EPA, and DHA promote heart health
TASTY LOAF IN SAUCE
A perfect complement to Royal Canin Boxer Adult dry food.
Wet Feeding
|Weight
|Low Activity
|Medium Activity
|High Activity
|4 lb (2 kg)
|2/5 can (159 g)
|1/2 can (184 g)
|1/2 can (209 g)
|9 lb (4 kg)
|2/3 can (267 g)
|4/5 can (309 g)
|1 can (351 g)
|13 lb (6 kg)
|1 can (362 g)
|1 can (419 g)
|1 1/4 cans (476 g)
|18 lb (8 kg)
|1 1/6 cans (449 g)
|1 1/3 cans (520 g)
|1 1/2 cans (591 g)
|22 lb (10 kg)
|1 3/8 cans (531 g)
|1 3/5 cans (615 g)
|1 4/5 cans (699 g)
|33 lb (15 kg)
|1 7/8 cans (720 g)
|2 1/6 cans (833 g)
|2 1/2 cans (947 g)
|44 lb (20 kg)
|2 1/3 cans (893 g)
|2 2/3 cans (1034 g)
|3 cans (1175 g)
|55 lb (25 kg)
|2 3/4 cans (1056 g)
|3 1/6 cans (1223 g)
|3 3/5 cans (1389 g)
|66 lb (30 kg)
|3 1/7 cans (1211 g)
|3 2/3 cans (1402 g)
|4 1/7 cans (1593 g)
|77 lb (35 kg)
|3 1/2 cans (1359 g)
|4 cans (1573 g)
|4 2/3 cans (1788 g)
|88 lb (40 kg)
|4 cans (1502 g)
|4 1/2 cans (1739 g)
|5 1/8 cans (1976 g)
|99 lb (45 kg)
|4 1/4 cans (1641 g)
|5 cans (1900 g)
|5 3/5 cans (2159 g)
|110 lb (50 kg)
|4 3/5 cans (1776 g)
|5 1/3 cans (2056 g)
|6 cans (2336 g)
Mixed Feeding
|Weight
|Can
|Low Activity
|Medium Activity
|High Activity
|4 lb (2 kg)
|1/4
|1/4 cup (15 g)
|1/4 cup (22 g)
|3/8 cup (28 g)
|9 lb (4 kg)
|1/4
|5/8 cup (42 g)
|3/4 cup (53 g)
|7/8 cup (63 g)
|13 lb (6 kg)
|1/2
|5/8 cup (42 g)
|3/4 cup (56 g)
|1 cup (70 g)
|18 lb (8 kg)
|1/2
|7/8 cup (64 g)
|1 1/8 cups (81 g)
|1 3/8 cups (99 g)
|22 lb (10 kg)
|1/2
|1 1/8 cups (84 g)
|1 1/2 cups (105 g)
|1 3/4 cups (125 g)
|33 lb (15 kg)
|1
|1 1/8 cups (83 g)
|1 1/2 cups (111 g)
|1 7/8 cups (139 g)
|44 lb (20 kg)
|1
|1 3/4 cups (126 g)
|2 1/4 cups (161 g)
|2 3/4 cups (196 g)
|55 lb (25 kg)
|1
|2 1/4 cups (166 g)
|2 7/8 cups (207 g)
|3 1/2 cups (249 g)
|66 lb (30 kg)
|1
|2 7/8 cups (204 g)
|3 1/2 cups (252 g)
|4 1/8 cups (299 g)
|77 lb (35 kg)
|1
|3 3/8 cups (241 g)
|4 1/8 cups (294 g)
|4 7/8 cups (347 g)
|88 lb (40 kg)
|1
|3 7/8 cups (277 g)
|4 5/8 cups (335 g)
|5 1/2 cups (394 g)
|99 lb (45 kg)
|1
|4 3/8 cups (311 g)
|5 1/4 cups (375 g)
|6 1/8 cups (439 g)
|110 lb (50 kg)
|1
|4 3/4 cups (344 g)
|5 3/4 cups (414 g)
|6 3/4 cups (483 g)
PRODUCT DETAILS
Royal Canin knows what makes your Boxer magnificent is in the details. With their strong builds, short muzzles, and adorable underbites, Boxers are athletic playmates full of energy. They can benefit from the right diet to maintain muscle tone, a strong build, and heart health. Royal Canin Boxer Loaf in Sauce wet dog food is tailor-made nutrition created just for your pure breed Boxer. Whether you have a fawn, brindle, or white purebred, this exclusive breed-specific diet is uniquely formulated for your Boxer, with the specific nutrients to help them thrive. The complete and balanced soft dog food features a smooth paté texture to appeal to your Boxer’s appetite. Precise protein content and L-carnitine support healthy muscles. And essential nutrients like taurine, EPA, and DHA help maintain heart health. Mix in or complement with Royal Canin Boxer dry dog food for a meal that’s sure to have them licking their chops.