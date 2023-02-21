Boxer Adult Loaf in Sauce Canned Dog Food

PRODUCT DETAILS

Royal Canin knows what makes your Boxer magnificent is in the details. With their strong builds, short muzzles, and adorable underbites, Boxers are athletic playmates full of energy. They can benefit from the right diet to maintain muscle tone, a strong build, and heart health. Royal Canin Boxer Loaf in Sauce wet dog food is tailor-made nutrition created just for your pure breed Boxer. Whether you have a fawn, brindle, or white purebred, this exclusive breed-specific diet is uniquely formulated for your Boxer, with the specific nutrients to help them thrive. The complete and balanced soft dog food features a smooth paté texture to appeal to your Boxer’s appetite. Precise protein content and L-carnitine support healthy muscles. And essential nutrients like taurine, EPA, and DHA help maintain heart health. Mix in or complement with Royal Canin Boxer dry dog food for a meal that’s sure to have them licking their chops.

