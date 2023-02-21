Cavalier King Charles Adult Dry Dog Food

PRODUCT DETAILS

Royal Canin knows what makes your Cavalier King Charles Spaniel magnificent is in the details. With their expressive eyes and feathered, wavy coat, Cavaliers are intelligent lapdogs fit for a king. These sweet family companions can benefit from the right diet to promote their cardiac health, maintain an ideal weight, and provide precise nutrients for a gorgeous, healthy coat. Royal Canin Cavalier King Charles Spaniel Adult dry dog food is tailor-made nutrition created just for your purebred Cavalier. Whether you have a Tricolor, Black & Tan, Ruby, or Blenheim Spaniel, this exclusive breed-specific diet is uniquely formulated for your Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, with the specific nutrients to help them thrive. The custom kibble is designed for your Cavie’s tapered muzzle and scissor bite, making it easy for them to pick up and chew. An appropriate calorie content promotes a healthy weight, while targeted nutrients help maintain your Cavalier's cardiac function. And vitamin A, as well as EPA and DHA from fish oil, helps nourish healthy skin and coat.

