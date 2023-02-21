Chihuahua Adult Dry Dog Food
Dry food for Dog
Royal Canin Chihuahua Adult dry dog food is designed to meet the nutritional needs of purebred Chihuahuas 8 months and older
EXCLUSIVE KIBBLE DESIGN: SPECIAL MINIATURE JAW
This exclusive small-sized kibble has been developed to be adapted to the miniature jaw of the Chihuahua.
HIGH PALATABILITY
Chihuahuas are known for their fussy appetites, and therefore a highly palatable food is recommended. CHIHUAHUA ADULT satisfies the Chihuahua’s appetite with a combination of three factors: a careful selection of exceptional aromas and flavors along with a customized kibble size and shape.
DIGESTIVE HEALTH
This formula is a precisely balanced nutrition that helps support optimal digestive health.
COAT HEALTH
Coat health is a reflection of the dog’s state of health and overall well-being. CHIHUAHUA ADULT is enriched with omega-3 fatty acids (EPA and DHA), omega-6 fatty acids and biotin to help maintain the health of the Chihuahua’s coat.
Dry Feeding
|Dog Weight
|Low Activity
|Medium Activity
|High Activity
|2.2 lb (1 kg)
|1/4 cup (24 g)
|3/8 cup (28 g)
|3/8 cup (31 g)
|3.3 lb (1.5 kg)
|3/8 cup (32 g)
|3/8 cup (37 g)
|1/2 cup (42 g)
|4.4 lb (2 kg)
|1/2 cup (40 g)
|1/2 cup (46 g)
|5/8 cup (53 g)
|5.5 lb (2.5 kg)
|1/2 cup (47 g)
|5/8 cup (55 g)
|3/4 cup (62 g)
|6.6 lb (3 kg)
|5/8 cup (54 g)
|3/4 cup (63 g)
|7/8 cup (71 g)
|7.7 lb (3.5 kg)
|3/4 cup (61 g)
|7/8 cup (71 g)
|7/8 cup (80 g)
Mixed Feeding
|Dog Weight
|Cans / Day
|Low Activity
|Medium Activity
|High Activity
|2 lb (1 kg)
|1/2
|1/8 (13 g)
|1/4 (17 g)
|1/4 (21 g)
|3 lb (1.5 kg)
|1
|1/8 (11 g)
|1/4 (16 g)
|1/4 (21 g)
|4 lb (2 kg)
|1
|1/4 (19 g)
|1/4 (25 g)
|3/8 (32 g)
|6 lb (2.5 kg)
|1
|1/4 (26 g)
|3/8 (34 g)
|1/2 (41 g)
|7 lb (3 kg)
|1
|3/8 (33 g)
|1/2 (42 g)
|5/8 (50 g)
|8 lb (3.5 kg)
|1
|1/2 (40 g)
|5/8 (50 g)
|5/8 (59 g)
PRODUCT DETAILS
Royal Canin knows what makes your Chihuahua magnificent is in the details. While Chihuahuas might be one of the smallest breeds in the world, these protective little pooches have big nutritional needs. They can benefit from the right diet to aid digestion, maintain a healthy coat, and satisfy their finicky appetites. Royal Canin Chihuahua Adult dog food is tailor-made nutrition created just for your pure breed Chihuahua. Whether you have a deer head, apple head, fawn, or teacup, this exclusive breed-specific diet is uniquely formulated for your Chihuahua, with the specific nutrients to help them thrive. The customized small-sized kibble is specially designed for your Chihuahua’s pointed muzzle and tiny jaw, making it easy for them to pick up and chew. Highly digestible proteins and precise fiber content support healthy digestion to promote optimal stool quality and reduce unpleasant stool odors. Optimal levels of EPA, DHA, and biotin give your Chihuahua’s smooth or long coat a beautiful shine. And the combination of kibble size, exceptional aromas, and flavors is sure to please. Mix in or complement with Royal Canin Chihuahua wet dog food for extra reinforcement when it comes to fussy eaters. Once your Chihuahua is over 8 years old, transition them to Royal Canin Chihuahua Adult 8+ dry dog food for precise nutrition into the golden years.