Chihuahua Adult Dry Dog Food

Royal Canin knows what makes your Chihuahua magnificent is in the details. While Chihuahuas might be one of the smallest breeds in the world, these protective little pooches have big nutritional needs. They can benefit from the right diet to aid digestion, maintain a healthy coat, and satisfy their finicky appetites. Royal Canin Chihuahua Adult dog food is tailor-made nutrition created just for your pure breed Chihuahua. Whether you have a deer head, apple head, fawn, or teacup, this exclusive breed-specific diet is uniquely formulated for your Chihuahua, with the specific nutrients to help them thrive. The customized small-sized kibble is specially designed for your Chihuahua’s pointed muzzle and tiny jaw, making it easy for them to pick up and chew. Highly digestible proteins and precise fiber content support healthy digestion to promote optimal stool quality and reduce unpleasant stool odors. Optimal levels of EPA, DHA, and biotin give your Chihuahua’s smooth or long coat a beautiful shine. And the combination of kibble size, exceptional aromas, and flavors is sure to please. Mix in or complement with Royal Canin Chihuahua wet dog food for extra reinforcement when it comes to fussy eaters. Once your Chihuahua is over 8 years old, transition them to Royal Canin Chihuahua Adult 8+ dry dog food for precise nutrition into the golden years.

