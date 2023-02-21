Chihuahua Adult Dry Dog Food

Chihuahua Adult Dry Dog Food

Dry food for Dog

Royal Canin Chihuahua Adult dry dog food is designed to meet the nutritional needs of purebred Chihuahuas 8 months and older

Existing formats

10lb

30lb

Find a retailer

Exclusive kibble design: special miniature jaw

This exclusive small-sized kibble has been developed to be adapted to the miniature jaw of the Chihuahua.

Coat health

Coat health is a reflection of the dog's state of health and overall well-being. Chihuahua Adult is enriched with omega-3 fatty acids (EPA and DHA), omega-6 fatty acids and biotin to help maintain the health of the Chihuahua's coat.

High palatability

Chihuahuas are known for their fussy appetites, and therefore a highly palatable food is recommended. Chihuahua Adult satisfies the Chihuahua’s appetite with a combination of three factors: a careful selection of exceptional aromas and flavors along with a customized kibble size and shape.

Stool & odor reduction

Chihuahua Adult helps reduce fecal smell and volume, and helps support healthy digestion with highly digestible proteins (L.I.P.*) and an appropriate fiber content. * Protein selected for its very high digestibility.

Calorie content: This diet contains 3758 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 323 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 26.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 14.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 3.6%, Moisture (max.) 10.0%, Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA) (min.) 0.13%, Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) (min.) 0.05%, Omega-6 fatty acids* (min.) 2.3%, Omega-3 fatty acids* (min.) 0.4%, Biotin* (min.) 1.6 mg/kg, Glucosamine* (min.) 371 mg/kg, Chondroitin sulfate* (min.) 4 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
Ingredient: corn, chicken by-product meal, wheat gluten, oat groats, brewers rice, chicken fat, brown rice, natural flavors, dried plain beet pulp, fish oil, vegetable oil, calcium carbonate, potassium chloride, sodium silico aluminate, fructooligosaccharides, sodium tripolyphosphate, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), niacin supplement, L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin A acetate, folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], DL-methionine, taurine, choline chloride, L-lysine, salt, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganese proteinate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), L-tyrosine, L-carnitine, GLA safflower oil, glucosamine hydrochloride, green tea extract, magnesium oxide, chondroitin sulfate, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Complete and balanced nutrition for adult and mature Chihuahuas - Over 8 months old.
Breed Health Nutrition Chihuahua Adult is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles for maintenance.
100% Satisfaction guaranteed: If you are not completely satisfied with this product, ROYAL CANIN will replace the product or refund your purchase price. Contact us for more details. Store this product in a cool, dry place.

Dry Feeding

Dog Weight Low Activity Medium Activity High Activity
2.2 lb (1 kg) 1/4 cup (24 g) 3/8 cup (28 g) 3/8 cup (31 g)
3.3 lb (1.5 kg) 3/8 cup (32 g) 3/8 cup (37 g) 1/2 cup (42 g)
4.4 lb (2 kg) 1/2 cup (40 g) 1/2 cup (46 g) 5/8 cup (53 g)
5.5 lb (2.5 kg) 1/2 cup (47 g) 5/8 cup (55 g) 3/4 cup (62 g)
6.6 lb (3 kg) 5/8 cup (54 g) 3/4 cup (63 g) 7/8 cup (71 g)
7.7 lb (3.5 kg) 3/4 cup (61 g) 7/8 cup (71 g) 7/8 cup (80 g)

Mixed Feeding

Dog Weight Cans / Day Low Activity Medium Activity High Activity
2 lb (1 kg) 1/2 1/8 (13 g) 1/4 (17 g) 1/4 (21 g)
3 lb (1.5 kg) 1 1/8 (11 g) 1/4 (16 g) 1/4 (21 g)
4 lb (2 kg) 1 1/4 (19 g) 1/4 (25 g) 3/8 (32 g)
6 lb (2.5 kg) 1 1/4 (26 g) 3/8 (34 g) 1/2 (41 g)
7 lb (3 kg) 1 3/8 (33 g) 1/2 (42 g) 5/8 (50 g)
8 lb (3.5 kg) 1 1/2 (40 g) 5/8 (50 g) 5/8 (59 g)

PRODUCT DETAILS

Royal Canin knows what makes your Chihuahua magnificent is in the details. While Chihuahuas might be one of the smallest breeds in the world, these protective little pooches have big nutritional needs. They can benefit from the right diet to aid digestion, maintain a healthy coat, and satisfy their finicky appetites. Royal Canin Chihuahua Adult dog food is tailor-made nutrition created just for your pure breed Chihuahua. Whether you have a deer head, apple head, fawn, or teacup, this exclusive breed-specific diet is uniquely formulated for your Chihuahua, with the specific nutrients to help them thrive. The customized small-sized kibble is specially designed for your Chihuahua’s pointed muzzle and tiny jaw, making it easy for them to pick up and chew. Highly digestible proteins and precise fiber content support healthy digestion to promote optimal stool quality and reduce unpleasant stool odors. Optimal levels of EPA, DHA, and biotin give your Chihuahua’s smooth or long coat a beautiful shine. And the combination of kibble size, exceptional aromas, and flavors is sure to please. Mix in or complement with Royal Canin Chihuahua wet dog food for extra reinforcement when it comes to fussy eaters. Once your Chihuahua is over 8 years old, transition them to Royal Canin Chihuahua Adult 8+ dry dog food for precise nutrition into the golden years.

Promoting pet health and wellbeing

Creating value for our entire ecosystem

Committed to become certified carbon neutral by 2025