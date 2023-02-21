Comfort Care Loaf in Sauce Canned Dog Food
Wet food for Dog
Complete and balanced nutrition for adult and mature dogs in unfamiliar situations.
Sizes available
1 x 13.5oz
12 x 13.5oz
SOOTHING EFFECTS
Specially formulated nutrients provide soothing effects for apprehensive dogs that get stressed easily due to triggers like thunderstorms, car rides, or changing situations
CALMING SUPPORT
Helps to calm dogs with stress-induced behaviors like barking or pacing
STRESS MANAGEMENT
Designed to help dogs adapt to tense situations
COMPLETE AND BALANCED
Soft dog food provides complete and balanced nutrition and pairs perfectly with Royal Canin Comfort Care Dry Dog Food
|Weight
|Low Activity
|Medium Activity
|High Activity
|4 lb (2 kg)
|2/4 can (162 g)
|2/4 can (188 g)
|2/4 can (213 g)
|9 lb (4 kg)
|3/4 can (273 g)
|3/4 can (316 g)
|1 can (359 g)
|13 lb (6 kg)
|1 can (369 g)
|1 can (428 g)
|1 1/4 cans (486 g)
|18 lb (8 kg)
|1 1/4 cans (458 g)
|1 1/2 cans (531 g)
|1 1/2 cans (603 g)
|22 lb (10 kg)
|1 1/2 cans (542 g)
|1 3/4 cans (627 g)
|1 3/4 cans (713 g)
|26 lb (12 kg)
|1 1/2 cans (621 g)
|1 3/4 cans (719 g)
|2 cans (817 g)
|31 lb (14 kg)
|1 3/4 cans (697 g)
|2 cans (807 g)
|2 1/2 cans (918 g)
|35 lb (16 kg)
|2 cans (771 g)
|2 1/4 cans (892 g)
|2 3/4 cans (1014 g)
|40 lb (18 kg)
|2 1/4 cans (842 g)
|2 1/2 cans (975 g)
|3 cans (1108 g)
|44 lb (20 kg)
|2 1/4 cans (911 g)
|2 3/4 cans (1055 g)
|3 cans (1199 g)
|55 lb (25 kg)
|2 3/4 cans (1077 g)
|3 1/4 cans (1247 g)
|3 3/4 cans (1417 g)
|66 lb (30 kg)
|3 1/4 cans (1235 g)
|3 3/4 cans (1430 g)
|4 1/4 cans (1625 g)
|77 lb (35 kg)
|3 1/2 cans (1386 g)
|4 1/4 cans (1605 g)
|4 3/4 cans (1824 g)
|88 lb (40 kg)
|4 cans (1532 g)
|4 1/2 cans (1774 g)
|5 1/4 cans (2016 g)
|99 lb (45 kg)
|4 1/4 cans (1674 g)
|5 cans (1938 g)
|5 3/4 cans (2203 g)
|110 lb (50 kg)
|4 3/4 cans (1812 g)
|5 1/2 cans (2098 g)
|6 1/4 cans (2384 g)
|132 lb (60 kg)
|5 1/2 cans (2077 g)
|6 1/4 cans (2405 g)
|7 cans (2733 g)
|154 lb (70 kg)
|6 cans (2332 g)
|7 cans (2700 g)
|8 cans (3068 g)
|176 lb (80 kg)
|6 3/4 cans (2577 g)
|7 3/4 cans (2984 g)
|8 3/4 cans (3391 g)
|198 lb (90 kg)
|7 1/4 cans (2815 g)
|8 1/2 cans (3260 g)
|9 1/2 cans (3704 g)
PRODUCT DETAILS
Royal Canin Comfort Care wet dog food is tailored nutrition for adult dogs that have a change in behavior in unfamiliar, uncomfortable, or changing situations. Whether they’re nervous about thunderstorms or car rides, or upset about a new baby coming home, this formula provides balanced nutrition with soothing nutrients to help keep your dog relaxed and calm.