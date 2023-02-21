Comfort Care Loaf in Sauce Canned Dog Food

Wet food for Dog

Complete and balanced nutrition for adult and mature dogs in unfamiliar situations.

Sizes available

1 x 13.5oz

12 x 13.5oz

SOOTHING EFFECTS

Specially formulated nutrients provide soothing effects for apprehensive dogs that get stressed easily due to triggers like thunderstorms, car rides, or changing situations

CALMING SUPPORT

Helps to calm dogs with stress-induced behaviors like barking or pacing

STRESS MANAGEMENT

Designed to help dogs adapt to tense situations

COMPLETE AND BALANCED

Soft dog food provides complete and balanced nutrition and pairs perfectly with Royal Canin Comfort Care Dry Dog Food

PRODUCT DETAILS

Royal Canin Comfort Care wet dog food is tailored nutrition for adult dogs that have a change in behavior in unfamiliar, uncomfortable, or changing situations. Whether they’re nervous about thunderstorms or car rides, or upset about a new baby coming home, this formula provides balanced nutrition with soothing nutrients to help keep your dog relaxed and calm.

