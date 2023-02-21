Dachshund Adult Dry Dog Food

Dry food for Dog

Royal Canin Dachshund Adult dry dog food is designed to meet the nutritional needs of purebred Dachshunds 10 months and older

Existing formats

10lb

Exclusive kibble design

This exclusive kibble has been developed to be perfectly adapted to the small jaw of the Dachshund.  It makes it easy for the Dachshund to pick up and chew.

Joint & bone support

Dachshunds have short limbs and vertebrae which are subjected to severe mechanical stresses. Dachshund Adult helps support the Dachshund’s healthy bones and joints with an appropriate calcium and phosphorus content. This exclusive formula also helps maintain ideal weight.

Muscle tone

This formula helps maintain the Dachshund''s muscle tone with an appropriate protein content. Contains L-carnitine.

Stool and odor reduction

This formula helps reduce fecal smell and volume, and helps support good digestion with highly digestible proteins (L.I.P.*), an appropriate fiber content and high quality carbohydrate sources. * Protein selected for its very high digestibility.

Calorie content: This diet contains 3574 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 293 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 26.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 12.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 4.4%, Moisture (max.) 10.0%, Calcium (min.) 0.6%, Phosphorus (min.) 0.4%, L-Carnitine* (min.) 70 mg/kg, Glucosamine* (min.) 520 mg/kg, Chondroitin sulfate* (min.) 5 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
Ingredient: chicken by-product meal, brewers rice, brown rice, oat groats, wheat gluten, chicken fat, natural flavors, dried plain beet pulp, fish oil, powdered cellulose, salt, vegetable oil, sodium silico aluminate, potassium chloride, calcium carbonate, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), niacin supplement, L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin A acetate, folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], fructooligosaccharides, sodium tripolyphosphate, L-lysine, choline chloride, DL-methionine, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganese proteinate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], glucosamine hydrochloride, GLA safflower oil, taurine, magnesium oxide, green tea extract, L-carnitine, chondroitin sulfate, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Complete and balanced nutrition for adult and mature Dachshunds - Over 10 months old.
Breed Health Nutrition Dachshund Adult is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles for maintenance.
100% Satisfaction guaranteed: If you are not completely satisfied with this product, ROYAL CANIN will replace the product or refund your purchase price. Contact us for more details. Store this product in a cool, dry place.
Dog Weight Low Activity Medium Activity High Activity
4.4 lb (2 kg) 1/2 cup (42 g) 5/8 cup (49 g) 5/8 cup (56 g)
11 lb (5 kg) 1 cup (84 g) 1 1/4 cups (97 g) 1 3/8 cups (111 g)
18 lb (8 kg) 1 1/2 cups (120 g) 1 3/4 cups (138 g) 1 7/8 cups (157 g)
22 lb (10 kg) 1 3/4 cups (141 g) 2 cups (164 g) 2 1/4 cups (186 g)

PRODUCT DETAILS

Royal Canin knows what makes your Dachshund magnificent is in the details. Doxies are playful and energetic wiener dogs with short, stubby legs and long bodies. They can benefit from the right diet to provide muscle support and digestive care, and maintain bone and joint health, especially for their long delicate spines. Royal Canin Dachshund Adult dog food is tailor-made nutrition created just for your pure breed Dachshund. Whether you have a miniature or standard Dachshund, this exclusive breed-specific diet is uniquely formulated for your Dachshund, with the specific nutrients to help them thrive. The customized small-shaped kibble is specially designed for your Dachshund’s pointed muzzle and tiny jaw, making it easy for them to pick up and chew. An appropriate combination of calcium and phosphorus supports bone and joint health and an adapted energy content helps your Dachshund maintain an ideal weight. Precise levels of protein and L-carnitine maintain muscle tone. And highly digestible proteins and precise fiber content support healthy digestion to promote optimal stool quality and reduce unpleasant stool odors. Mix in or complement with Royal Canin Dachshund wet dog food for a meal that’s sure to please your perky little sausage dog. Once your Dachshund is over 8 years old, transition them to Royal Canin Dachshund Adult 8+ dry dog food for precise nutrition into the golden years.

