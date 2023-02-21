DIGESTIVE CHEWABLE SUPPLEMENTS
Supplements for dog
For use in dogs only. Recommended for adult dogs to promote a balanced gut microbiome, healthy digestion, and good stool quality.
Sizes available
1 x 240 g
PRODUCT DETAILS
BENEFITS
Pre & Postbiotics for a balanced gut microbiome
Formulated to support good stool quality
For adult dogs of all sizes
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
INGREDIENTS: Inactive ingredients: Acacia gum, corn starch, dried chicken, glycerin, lecithin, millet flour, natural flavors, naturally preserved with citric acid and mixed tocopherols, rosemary extract, sodium acid pyrophosphate, vegetable oil, vinegar, water, wheat flour.
GUARANTEED ANALYSIS: Active ingredients per soft chew (4 g): MOS (yeast extract): 203 mg Beta-1, 3 Glucans (yeast extract): 70 mg Zeolite (sodium aluminosilicate): 41 mg FOS (fructooligosaccharides): 30 mg
FEEDING INSTRUCTIONS: