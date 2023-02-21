German Shepherd Adult Loaf in Sauce Canned Dog Food

PRODUCT DETAILS

Royal Canin knows what makes your German Shepherd magnificent is in the details. While these faithful watchdogs are highly intelligent and protective, they’re also big softies with thick double-layered coats. They can benefit from the right diet to support bone and joint health, maintain a healthy skin and coat, and support digestive health, all of which are important for this hardworking breed. Royal Canin German Shepherd Loaf in Sauce wet dog food is tailor-made nutrition created just for your pure breed dog. Whether you call them a German Shepherd or an Alsatian, this exclusive breed-specific diet is uniquely formulated to your dog, with the specific nutrients to help them thrive. The complete and balanced soft dog food features a smooth paté texture to appeal to your German Shepherd’s appetite. Specific vitamins and amino acids help maintain skin and coat health. And glucosamine and chondroitin support healthy bones and joints for large, athletic builds. Mix in or complement with Royal Canin German Shepherd dry dog food for a meal that’s sure to have your loyal buddy standing at attention.

