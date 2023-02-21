German Shepherd Adult 5+ Dry Dog Food
Dry food for Dog
Royal Canin German Shepherd Adult 5+ Dry Dog Food is complete and balanced nutrition designed to meet the specific needs of senior purebred German Shepherds 5 years and older.
Sizes available
28lb
TAILOR-MADE KIBBLE HIGHLY PALATABLE + REHYDRATABLE
The kibble’s size, shape and texture are adapted to the mature German Shepherd. The kibble may be softened with warm water which allows for easy eating.
JOINT FUNCTION SUPPORT
Formulated to provide advanced nutrients, including collagen, EPA & DHA, to help support cartilage during the aging process helping to maintain healthy bones and joints.
HEALTHY AGING COMPLEX
GERMAN SHEPHERD ADULT 5+ is developed to support healthy aging. Contains an exclusive combination of antioxidants to help maintain cellular health and is formulated with an appropriate phosphorus content to help care for the kidney health of German Shepherds as they mature.
DIGESTIVE HEALTH
This precisely balanced nutritional formula helps support the German Shepherd's sensitive digestive system. It contains highly digestible (L.I.P.*) proteins and a selection of specific fibers, including prebiotics to promote a balanced intestinal flora, maintain a healthy digestive system and help promote optimal stool quality. *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.
|Weight
|Low Activity
|Medium Activity
|High Activity
|57 lb (26 kg)
|3 1/4 cups (279 g)
|4 1/4 cups (367 g)
|5 cups (426 g)
|62 lb (28 kg)
|3 1/2 cups (295 g)
|4 1/2 cups (388 g)
|5 1/4 cups (450 g)
|66 lb (30 kg)
|3 5/8 cups (311 g)
|4 3/4 cups (409 g)
|5 5/8 cups (474 g)
|71 lb (32 kg)
|3 7/8 cups (326 g)
|5 cups (429 g)
|5 7/8 cups (498 g)
|75 lb (34 kg)
|4 cups (341 g)
|5 1/4 cups (449 g)
|6 1/8 cups (521 g)
|79 lb (36 kg)
|4 1/8 cups (356 g)
|5 1/2 cups (469 g)
|6 3/8 cups (544 g)
|84 lb (38 kg)
|4 3/8 cups (371 g)
|5 3/4 cups (488 g)
|6 5/8 cups (566 g)
|88 lb (40 kg)
|4 1/2 cups (386 g)
|6 cups (507 g)
|6 7/8 cups (589 g)
|93 lb (42 kg)
|4 3/4 cups (400 g)
|6 1/8 cups (526 g)
|7 1/8 cups (611 g)
|97 lb (44 kg)
|4 7/8 cups (414 g)
|6 3/8 cups (545 g)
|7 3/8 cups (632 g)
PRODUCT DETAILS
Royal Canin Breed Health Nutrition German Shepherd Adult 5+ Dry Dog Food can give your aging German Shepherd the tailored nutrition he needs, while delivering nutrients including collagen, EPA, and DHA to help support aging bone and joint health. This formula features an exclusive combination of antioxidants to help support healthy aging, and delivers an appropriate, 14% lower phosphorus level than German Shepherd Adult to help care for kidney health. It also provides a balanced blend of fibers and highly digestible protein to help support healthy digestion in your German Shepherd’s sensitive digestive system while promoting optimal stool quality. Plus, the unique kibble size, shape, and texture are designed for older German Shepherds, and this kibble is easily rehydratable.