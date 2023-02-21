German Shepherd Puppy Dry Dog Food
Royal Canin German Shepherd Puppy dry dog food is designed to meet the nutritional needs of purebred German Shepherds 8 weeks to 15 months old
EXCLUSIVE KIBBLE
The kibble’s shape, size, texture and formula are adapted to the German Shepherd puppy, encouraging him to chew.
IMMUNE SYSTEM SUPPORT
As your puppy grows, he will experience big changes and new discoveries. During this key period, the puppy’s immune system develops gradually. GERMAN SHEPHERD PUPPY helps support your puppy’s natural defenses with an exclusive complex of antioxidants including vitamin E.
DIGESTIVE PERFORMANCE
GERMAN SHEPHERD PUPPY supports this breed’s sensitive digestive system with highly digestible (L.I.P.*) proteins and a selection of specific fibers to limit intestinal fermentation and to help maintain a balanced intestinal flora. *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.
BONE & JOINT HEALTH
Balanced energy intake and precise mineral content (calcium and phosphorus) contribute to the development of strong bones and healthy joints in German Shepherd puppies. This exclusive diet also helps maintain ideal weight.
|Puppy Age
|Target Adult Weight
|57 lb (26 kg)
|77 lb (35 kg)
|97 lb (44 kg)
|2 Months
|2 7/8 cups (262 g)
|3 1/8 cups (283 g)
|3 3/8 cups (304 g)
|3 Months
|3 1/2 cups (323 g)
|4 cups (361 g)
|4 3/8 cups (399 g)
|4 Months
|3 7/8 cups (351 g)
|4 3/8 cups (396 g)
|4 7/8 cups (441 g)
|5 Months
|4 1/8 cups (377 g)
|4 7/8 cups (449 g)
|5 3/4 cups (522 g)
|6 Months
|4 3/8 cups (400 g)
|5 1/2 cups (500 g)
|6 1/2 cups (593 g)
|7 Months
|4 1/2 cups (415 g)
|5 3/4 cups (520 g)
|6 3/4 cups (618 g)
|8 Months
|4 3/8 cups (400 g)
|5 1/2 cups (503 g)
|7 cups (637 g)
|9 Months
|4 1/4 cups (386 g)
|5 3/8 cups (487 g)
|6 3/4 cups (616 g)
|10 Months
|4 cups (365 g)
|5 cups (460 g)
|6 1/2 cups (596 g)
|11 Months
|3 5/8 cups (332 g)
|4 5/8 cups (418 g)
|6 cups (545 g)
|12 Months
|3 5/8 cups (330 g)
|4 1/2 cups (416 g)
|5 1/2 cups (496 g)
Royal Canin knows what makes your German Shepherd puppy magnificent is in the details. These highly intelligent and playful puppies have big nutritional needs as they develop into faithful watchdogs. They can benefit from the right large breed growth formula to provide immune system support and bone and joint health—as well as support digestive health—all of which is important for the breed during puppyhood. Royal Canin German Shepherd dry puppy food is tailor-made nutrition created just for your pure breed puppy. Whether you call them a German Shepherd or an Alsatian, this exclusive breed-specific diet is uniquely formulated to your puppy, with the specific nutrients to help them thrive. The unique kibble shape and texture are specially designed for your German Shepherd’s long, strong muzzle and teeth, encouraging them to chew. An exclusive mix of antioxidants and vitamin E supports their developing immune system and keeps their body growing strong. Highly digestible proteins and specific fibers maintain digestive health since this breed has a tendency to have poor stool quality. And glucosamine and chondroitin support healthy bones and joints as your puppy grows to be a big dog. Once your German Shepherd puppy is over 15 months old, transition them to Royal Canin German Shepherd Adult dog food for precise nutrition into their adult years.