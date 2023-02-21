German Shepherd Puppy Dry Dog Food

PRODUCT DETAILS

Royal Canin knows what makes your German Shepherd puppy magnificent is in the details. These highly intelligent and playful puppies have big nutritional needs as they develop into faithful watchdogs. They can benefit from the right large breed growth formula to provide immune system support and bone and joint health—as well as support digestive health—all of which is important for the breed during puppyhood. Royal Canin German Shepherd dry puppy food is tailor-made nutrition created just for your pure breed puppy. Whether you call them a German Shepherd or an Alsatian, this exclusive breed-specific diet is uniquely formulated to your puppy, with the specific nutrients to help them thrive. The unique kibble shape and texture are specially designed for your German Shepherd’s long, strong muzzle and teeth, encouraging them to chew. An exclusive mix of antioxidants and vitamin E supports their developing immune system and keeps their body growing strong. Highly digestible proteins and specific fibers maintain digestive health since this breed has a tendency to have poor stool quality. And glucosamine and chondroitin support healthy bones and joints as your puppy grows to be a big dog. Once your German Shepherd puppy is over 15 months old, transition them to Royal Canin German Shepherd Adult dog food for precise nutrition into their adult years.

