Royal Canin German Shepherd Puppy dry dog food is designed to meet the nutritional needs of purebred German Shepherds 8 weeks to 15 months old

30lb

Immune system support

As your puppy grows, he will experience big changes and new discoveries. During this key period, the puppy’s immune system develops gradually. German Shepherd Puppy helps support your puppy’s natural defenses with an exclusive complex of antioxidants including vitamin E.

Digestive performance

German Shepherd Puppy supports this breed’s sensitive digestive system with highly digestible (L.I.P.*) proteins and a selection of specific fibers to limit intestinal fermentation and to help maintain a balanced intestinal flora. *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.

Bone & joint health

Balanced energy intake and precise mineral content (calcium and phosphorus) contribute to the development of strong bones and healthy joints in German Shepherd puppies. This exclusive diet also helps maintain ideal weight.

Exclusive kibble

The kibble's shape, size, texture and formula are adapted to the German Shepherd puppy, encouraging him to chew.

Calorie content: This diet contains 3639 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 331 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 28.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 14.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 3.8%, Moisture (max.) 10.0%, Calcium (min.) 1.15%, Phosphorus (min.) 0.96%, Vitamin E (min.) 420 IU/kg, Glucosamine* (min.) 743 mg/kg, Chondroitin sulfate* (min.) 8 mg/kg. . *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
Ingredients: Chicken by-product meal, wheat gluten, corn, oat groats, brewers rice, corn gluten meal, chicken fat, brewers rice flour, brown rice, natural flavors, dried plain beet pulp, fish oil, sodium silico aluminate, monocalcium phosphate, vegetable oil, calcium carbonate, pea fiber, potassium chloride, psyllium seed husk, L-lysine, salt, fructooligosaccharides, sodium tripolyphosphate, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), niacin supplement, L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin A acetate, folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], hydrolyzed yeast (source of betaglucans), choline chloride, taurine, DL-methionine, glucosamine hydrochloride, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, manganese proteinate, ferrous sulfate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), yucca schidigera extract, chondroitin sulfate, carotene, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
100% Satisfaction guaranteed: If you are not completely satisfied with this product, ROYAL CANIN will replace the product or refund your purchase price. Contact us for more details. Store this product in a cool, dry place.
Puppy Age Target Adult Weight
57 lb (26 kg) 77 lb (35 kg) 97 lb (44 kg)
2 Months 2 7/8 cups (262 g) 3 1/8 cups (283 g) 3 3/8 cups (304 g)
3 Months 3 1/2 cups (323 g) 4 cups (361 g) 4 3/8 cups (399 g)
4 Months 3 7/8 cups (351 g) 4 3/8 cups (396 g) 4 7/8 cups (441 g)
5 Months 4 1/8 cups (377 g) 4 7/8 cups (449 g) 5 3/4 cups (522 g)
6 Months 4 3/8 cups (400 g) 5 1/2 cups (500 g) 6 1/2 cups (593 g)
7 Months 4 1/2 cups (415 g) 5 3/4 cups (520 g) 6 3/4 cups (618 g)
8 Months 4 3/8 cups (400 g) 5 1/2 cups (503 g) 7 cups (637 g)
9 Months 4 1/4 cups (386 g) 5 3/8 cups (487 g) 6 3/4 cups (616 g)
10 Months 4 cups (365 g) 5 cups (460 g) 6 1/2 cups (596 g)
11 Months 3 5/8 cups (332 g) 4 5/8 cups (418 g) 6 cups (545 g)
12 Months 3 5/8 cups (330 g) 4 1/2 cups (416 g) 5 1/2 cups (496 g)

PRODUCT DETAILS

Royal Canin knows what makes your German Shepherd puppy magnificent is in the details. These highly intelligent and playful puppies have big nutritional needs as they develop into faithful watchdogs. They can benefit from the right large breed growth formula to provide immune system support and bone and joint health—as well as support digestive health—all of which is important for the breed during puppyhood. Royal Canin German Shepherd dry puppy food is tailor-made nutrition created just for your pure breed puppy. Whether you call them a German Shepherd or an Alsatian, this exclusive breed-specific diet is uniquely formulated to your puppy, with the specific nutrients to help them thrive. The unique kibble shape and texture are specially designed for your German Shepherd’s long, strong muzzle and teeth, encouraging them to chew. An exclusive mix of antioxidants and vitamin E supports their developing immune system and keeps their body growing strong. Highly digestible proteins and specific fibers maintain digestive health since this breed has a tendency to have poor stool quality. And glucosamine and chondroitin support healthy bones and joints as your puppy grows to be a big dog. Once your German Shepherd puppy is over 15 months old, transition them to Royal Canin German Shepherd Adult dog food for precise nutrition into their adult years.

