Giant Puppy Dry Dog Food

Giant Puppy Dry Dog Food

Dry food for Dog

Royal Canin Giant Puppy dry dog food is tailor-made for puppies up to 8 months old with an expected adult weight of over 100 lbs.

Existing formats

30lb

Find a retailer

Bone & joint support

Balanced energy intake and precise mineral content (calcium and phosphorus) contribute to the development of strong bones and healthy joints in giant breed puppies.

Immune system support

As your puppy grows, he will experience big changes and new discoveries. During this key period, the puppy’s immune system develops gradually. Giant Puppy helps support your puppy’s natural defenses with an exclusive complex of antioxidants including vitamin E.

Intense growth - Controlled energy

Formulated with a precise energy content to support healthy growth of giant breed puppies during the first phase of development. This formula helps support healthy weight gain.

Calorie content: This diet contains 3556 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 341 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 32.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 12.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 3.4%, Moisture (max.) 10.0%, Calcium (min.) 1.10%, Phosphorus (min.) 0.92%, Vitamin E (min.) 350 IU/kg, Glucosamine* (min.) 371 mg/kg, Chondroitin sulfate* (min.) 3.75 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
Ingredient: chicken by-product meal, brewers rice, wheat gluten, brewers rice flour, corn, corn gluten meal, chicken fat, natural flavors, dried plain beet pulp, sodium silico aluminate, monocalcium phosphate, vegetable oil, fish oil, potassium chloride, salt, psyllium seed husk, calcium carbonate, fructooligosaccharides, L-lysine, hydrolyzed yeast (source of betaglucans), yucca schidigera extract, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, vitamin A acetate, niacin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin B12 supplement, riboflavin supplement, vitamin D3 supplement, folic acid], choline chloride, taurine, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, manganese proteinate, ferrous sulfate, zinc oxide, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], DL-methionine, glucosamine hydrochloride, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), L-carnitine, carotene, chondroitin sulfate, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Complete and balanced nutrition for Giant Puppy – Up to 8 months old.
Size Health Nutrition Giant Puppy is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles for growth including growth of large size dogs (70 lb. or more as an adult).
Adult Target Weight 2 months 3 months 4 months 5 months 6 months 7 months 8 months
99.2 lb (45 kg) 3 1/4 cups (310 g) 4 1/4 cups (408 g) 4 3/4 cups (451 g) 5 5/8 cups (536 g) 6 3/8 cups (610 g) 6 3/8 cups (612 g) 6 3/8 cups (608 g)
110.2 lb (50 kg) 3 3/4 cups (364 g) 4 3/4 cups (453 g) 5 1/8 cups (494 g) 6 1/8 cups (583 g) 6 7/8 cups (660 g) 6 7/8 cups (662 g) 6 7/8 cups (660 g)
121.3 lb (55 kg) 4 cups (381 g) 5 cups (481 g) 5 1/2 cups (527 g) 6 1/2 cups (621 g) 7 3/8 cups (707 g) 7 3/8 cups (712 g) 7 3/8 cups (710 g)
132.3 lb (60 kg) 4 1/8 cups (396 g) 5 1/4 cups (507 g) 5 7/8 cups (558 g) 6 7/8 cups (661 g) 7 7/8 cups (752 g) 7 7/8 cups (759 g) 7 7/8 cups (759 g)
143.3 lb (65 kg) 4 1/4 cups (409 g) 5 5/8 cups (538 g) 6 1/8 cups (593 g) 7 1/4 cups (702 g) 8 3/8 cups (799 g) 8 3/8 cups (806 g) 8 3/8 cups (806 g)
154.3 lb (70 kg) 4 3/8 cups (419 g) 5 3/4 cups (554 g) 6 3/8 cups (617 g) 7 5/8 cups (735 g) 8 3/4 cups (838 g) 8 7/8 cups (851 g) 8 7/8 cups (853 g)
165.3 lb (75 kg) 4 5/8 cups (441 g) 6 1/8 cups (583 g) 6 3/4 cups (650 g) 8 1/8 cups (774 g) 9 1/4 cups (883 g) 9 3/8 cups (896 g) 9 3/8 cups (898 g)
176.4 lb (80 kg) 4 5/8 cups (448 g) 6 1/4 cups (603 g) 7 cups (671 g) 8 3/8 cups (809 g) 9 5/8 cups (921 g) 9 3/4 cups (938 g) 9 7/8 cups (942 g)
187.4 lb (85 kg) 4 7/8 cups (469 g) 6 5/8 cups (631 g) 7 1/4 cups (702 g) 8 7/8 cups (846 g) 10 cups (964 g) 10 1/4 cups (982 g) 10 1/4 cups (986 g)
198.4 lb (90 kg) 5 1/8 cups (489 g) 6 7/8 cups (659 g) 7 5/8 cups (733 g) 9 1/4 cups (883 g) 10 1/2 cups (1006 g) 10 5/8 cups (1025 g) 10 3/4 cups (1029 g)
209.4 lb (95 kg) 5 1/4 cups (510 g) 7 1/8 cups (686 g) 8 cups (763 g) 9 5/8 cups (920 g) 10 7/8 cups (1048 g) 11 1/8 cups (1067 g) 11 1/8 cups (1072 g)
220.5 lb (100 kg) 5 1/2 cups (530 g) 7 3/8 cups (713 g) 8 1/4 cups (793 g) 10 cups (956 g) 11 3/8 cups (1089 g) 11 1/2 cups (1109 g) 11 5/8 cups (1114 g)

PRODUCT DETAILS

Your giant puppy is destined for big things—and as they grow, they have big nutritional needs. Giant breed dogs have the longest growth period out of other sized dogs—that’s why Royal Canin growth formulas for giant-sized dogs come in two stages: Giant Puppy and Giant Junior. This Giant Puppy dry dog food is made specifically for the first stage (up to 8 months). As they grow in size, their bones and joints are building a foundation for their giant frame. What you feed them now sets them up for a healthy, happy life as an adult. Royal Canin Giant Puppy dry dog food is targeted nutrition made for your lovable giant. Its precise calcium and phosphorus content helps promote strong bones and joint health, while key antioxidants and minerals support their developing immune systems and keep their bodies growing strong. Highly digestible proteins and prebiotic ingredients also help break down food while promoting healthy digestion and optimal stools. This exclusive kibble is designed specifically for your growing dog's large jaw to help them chew their kibble thoroughly.

Promoting pet health and wellbeing

Creating value for our entire ecosystem

Committed to become certified carbon neutral by 2025