Royal Canin Golden Retriever Adult dry dog food is designed to meet the nutritional needs of purebred Golden Retrievers 15 months and older

Exclusive kibble design

The Golden Retriever has a straight muzzle and teeth that meet in a scissors bite. The kibble size, shape and texture of the Golden Retriever formula is designed specifically for this breed and encourages him to chew.

Ideal weight

Excess weight gain can affect the health of Golden Retrievers, and therefore an appropriately balanced food is necessary for their well-being. Golden Retriever Adult helps maintain the breed's ideal weight with an appropriate calorie and fat content.

Healthy cardiac function

Golden Retrievers can be prone to cardiac sensitivity. The Golden Retriever Adult formula contains specific nutrients to help support healthy cardiac function: taurine, EPA and DHA.

Healthy skin & coat

The skin and coat reflect the dog’s state of health. An appropriate food is important in maintaining healthy skin and coat. The Golden retriever adult formula helps support the skin’s role as a barrier with an exclusive complex of nutrients and helps maintain skin and coat health (EPA and DHA).

Calorie content: This diet contains 3489 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 276 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 23.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 11.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 5.7%, Moisture (max.) 10.0%, Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA) (min.) 0.17%, Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) (min.) 0.07%, Taurine* (min.) 0.20%, Glucosamine* (min.) 891 mg/kg, Chondroitin sulfate* (min.) 9 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
Ingredient: brown rice, chicken by-product meal, oat groats, brewers rice, wheat, corn gluten meal, chicken fat, natural flavors, powdered cellulose, dried plain beet pulp, wheat gluten, fish oil, dried tomato pomace, vegetable oil, sodium silico aluminate, calcium carbonate, potassium chloride, psyllium seed husk, salt, fructooligosaccharides, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), niacin supplement, L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin A acetate, folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], sodium tripolyphosphate, L-lysine, taurine, choline chloride, monocalcium phosphate, glucosamine hydrochloride, DL-methionine, L-carnitine, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganese proteinate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], GLA safflower oil, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), green tea extract, magnesium oxide, chondroitin sulfate, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Complete and balanced nutrition for adult and mature Golden Retrievers - Over 15 months old.
Breed Health Nutrition Golden Retriever Adult is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles for maintenance.
100% Satisfaction guaranteed: If you are not completely satisfied with this product, ROYAL CANIN will replace the product or refund your purchase price. Contact us for more details. Store this product in a cool, dry place.
Dog Weight Low Activity Medium Activity High Activity
57 lb (26 kg) 3 3/4 cups (301 g) 4 3/8 cups (348 g) 5 cups (395 g)
62 lb (28 kg) 4 cups (318 g) 4 5/8 cups (368 g) 5 1/4 cups (418 g)
66 lb (30 kg) 4 1/4 cups (335 g) 4 7/8 cups (387 g) 5 1/2 cups (440 g)
71 lb (32 kg) 4 3/8 cups (351 g) 5 1/8 cups (407 g) 5 7/8 cups (462 g)
75 lb (34 kg) 4 5/8 cups (367 g) 5 3/8 cups (426 g) 6 1/8 cups (484 g)

Royal Canin knows what makes your Golden Retriever magnificent is in the details. Goldens are big, lovable canines prized for their playful personalities, trainability, and long, gorgeous coats. They can benefit from the right diet to help maintain a healthy skin and coat, and provide weight control to help support the bones and joints of this active, large breed. Royal Canin Golden Retriever Adult dog food is tailor-made nutrition created just for your pure breed Golden Retriever. This exclusive breed-specific diet is uniquely formulated for your Golden Retriever with specific nutrients to help them thrive. The unique kibble shape and texture are specially designed for your Golden’s straight muzzle and scissor bite, encouraging them to chew. Exclusive nutrients help reinforce the skin barrier to protect skin and help maintain a beautiful golden, long coat. Essential nutrients like taurine, EPA, and DHA help support heart health. And a precise amount of calories and fat helps maintain your Golden at a healthy weight. Mix in or complement with Royal Canin Golden Retriever wet dog food for a meal that’s sure to please your pedigree.

