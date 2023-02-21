Golden Retriever Adult Dry Dog Food
Dry food for Dog
Royal Canin Golden Retriever Adult dry dog food is designed to meet the nutritional needs of purebred Golden Retrievers 15 months and older
Existing formats
30lb
Exclusive kibble design
The Golden Retriever has a straight muzzle and teeth that meet in a scissors bite. The kibble size, shape and texture of the Golden Retriever formula is designed specifically for this breed and encourages him to chew.
Ideal weight
Excess weight gain can affect the health of Golden Retrievers, and therefore an appropriately balanced food is necessary for their well-being. Golden Retriever Adult helps maintain the breed's ideal weight with an appropriate calorie and fat content.
Healthy cardiac function
Golden Retrievers can be prone to cardiac sensitivity. The Golden Retriever Adult formula contains specific nutrients to help support healthy cardiac function: taurine, EPA and DHA.
Healthy skin & coat
The skin and coat reflect the dog’s state of health. An appropriate food is important in maintaining healthy skin and coat. The Golden retriever adult formula helps support the skin’s role as a barrier with an exclusive complex of nutrients and helps maintain skin and coat health (EPA and DHA).
|Dog Weight
|Low Activity
|Medium Activity
|High Activity
|57 lb (26 kg)
|3 3/4 cups (301 g)
|4 3/8 cups (348 g)
|5 cups (395 g)
|62 lb (28 kg)
|4 cups (318 g)
|4 5/8 cups (368 g)
|5 1/4 cups (418 g)
|66 lb (30 kg)
|4 1/4 cups (335 g)
|4 7/8 cups (387 g)
|5 1/2 cups (440 g)
|71 lb (32 kg)
|4 3/8 cups (351 g)
|5 1/8 cups (407 g)
|5 7/8 cups (462 g)
|75 lb (34 kg)
|4 5/8 cups (367 g)
|5 3/8 cups (426 g)
|6 1/8 cups (484 g)
PRODUCT DETAILS
Royal Canin knows what makes your Golden Retriever magnificent is in the details. Goldens are big, lovable canines prized for their playful personalities, trainability, and long, gorgeous coats. They can benefit from the right diet to help maintain a healthy skin and coat, and provide weight control to help support the bones and joints of this active, large breed. Royal Canin Golden Retriever Adult dog food is tailor-made nutrition created just for your pure breed Golden Retriever. This exclusive breed-specific diet is uniquely formulated for your Golden Retriever with specific nutrients to help them thrive. The unique kibble shape and texture are specially designed for your Golden’s straight muzzle and scissor bite, encouraging them to chew. Exclusive nutrients help reinforce the skin barrier to protect skin and help maintain a beautiful golden, long coat. Essential nutrients like taurine, EPA, and DHA help support heart health. And a precise amount of calories and fat helps maintain your Golden at a healthy weight. Mix in or complement with Royal Canin Golden Retriever wet dog food for a meal that’s sure to please your pedigree.