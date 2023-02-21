Golden Retriever Adult Dry Dog Food

PRODUCT DETAILS

Royal Canin knows what makes your Golden Retriever magnificent is in the details. Goldens are big, lovable canines prized for their playful personalities, trainability, and long, gorgeous coats. They can benefit from the right diet to help maintain a healthy skin and coat, and provide weight control to help support the bones and joints of this active, large breed. Royal Canin Golden Retriever Adult dog food is tailor-made nutrition created just for your pure breed Golden Retriever. This exclusive breed-specific diet is uniquely formulated for your Golden Retriever with specific nutrients to help them thrive. The unique kibble shape and texture are specially designed for your Golden’s straight muzzle and scissor bite, encouraging them to chew. Exclusive nutrients help reinforce the skin barrier to protect skin and help maintain a beautiful golden, long coat. Essential nutrients like taurine, EPA, and DHA help support heart health. And a precise amount of calories and fat helps maintain your Golden at a healthy weight. Mix in or complement with Royal Canin Golden Retriever wet dog food for a meal that’s sure to please your pedigree.

