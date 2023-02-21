Great Dane Adult Dry Dog Food
Dry food for Dog
Royal Canin Great Dane dry dog food is designed to meet the nutritional needs of purebred Great Danes 24 months and older
Sizes available
30lb
EXCLUSIVE KIBBLE DESIGN
The kibble shape, size, texture and formula is perfectly designed for the Great Dane’s specific needs. The large, textured kibble encourages the breed to chew before swallowing and helps to reduce the rate of food intake.
CONCENTRATED ENERGY
With 80% muscle mass, the energy needs of Great Danes are 50% higher than those of other dogs of the same size. Meanwhile, the short coat provides little insulation against cold. The GREAT DANE ADULT exclusive, high energy formula is tailored to meet their unique nutritional needs without overloading the stomach.
DIGESTIVE PERFORMANCE
A longer colonic transit time as well as a higher colonic permeability in Great Danes leads to more fermentation and the production of poor stool quality. The GREAT DANE ADULT formula supports digestive health while taking into account the Great Dane’s digestive sensitivity, with highly digestible L.I.P.* proteins and a selection of specific fibers to help limit intestinal fermentation while promoting a balanced intestinal flora. *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.
BONE & JOINT HEALTH
With his imposing stature and very long growth period, the Great Dane’s joints can be placed under stress. The GREAT DANE ADULT formula helps support healthy bones and joints and helps maintain ideal weight. Enriched with EPA and DHA.
|Dog Weight
|Low Activity
|Medium Activity
|110 lb (50 kg)
|6 3/4 cups (633 g)
|8 1/8 cups (763 g)
|121 lb (55 kg)
|7 1/4 cups (679 g)
|8 3/4 cups (820 g)
|132 lb (60 kg)
|7 3/4 cups (725 g)
|9 3/8 cups (875 g)
|143 lb (65 kg)
|8 1/4 cups (770 g)
|9 7/8 cups (929 g)
|154 lb (70 kg)
|8 3/4 cups (814 g)
|10 1/2 cups (983 g)
|165 lb (75 kg)
|9 1/8 cups (857 g)
|11 cups (1035 g)
|176 lb (80 kg)
|9 5/8 cups (900 g)
|11 5/8 cups (1086 g)
PRODUCT DETAILS
Royal Canin knows what makes your Great Dane magnificent is in the details. Great Danes are gentle giants that love to run and play just as much as take a nap. These big-hearted giant breed dogs can benefit from the right diet to meet their high energy calorie needs, and precise nutrition to support bone and joint health and digestive performance. Royal Canin Great Dane Adult dry dog food is tailor-made nutrition created just for your purebred Great Dane. This exclusive breed-specific diet is uniquely formulated for your Great Dane, with the specific nutrients to help them thrive. The large, textured kibble is designed for your Great Dane’s very large jaw, encouraging them to chew and slowly eat their food. Concentrated energy content meets your Great Dane’s nutrition needs without overloading their stomach. Highly digestible proteins and specific fibers support sensitive digestion. And EPA and DHA from fish oil help keep your magnificent Great Dane’s large bones and joints healthy and strong.