Save 15% on your first auto-ship purchase. Enter SAVE15 at checkout.

JOINT CHEWABLE SUPPLEMENTS

JOINT CHEWABLE SUPPLEMENTS

Supplements for dog

For use in dogs only. Recommended for adult dogs to promote active mobility.

Quantity 1
Free Shipping
Arrives 2-3 days
PRODUCT DETAILS

Royal Canin Joint Health Supplement Adult Soft Chews are designed to support your dog’s joint comfort and promote healthy aging. Developed by veterinarians, these supplements are specially formulated with a science-driven blend of ingredients and designed to help support your dog’s health from the inside out. They include green-lipped mussel to help reduce occasional stiffness while EPA and DHA, Omega-3 fatty acids, help support joint function and reduce inflammation from normal exercise and activity. They also feature vitamins C and E to help support healthy aging. Be sure to follow the on-pack feeding guidelines and give your dog no more than the recommended number of pieces per day.

BENEFITS

MOBILITY SUPPORT

Formulated to promote healthy aging and support normal daily activities

JOINT COMFORT

Made with New Zealand green-lipped mussel to ease occasional stiffness

HELPS REDUCE INFLAMMATION

Contains Omega-3 fatty acids, EPA and DHA, to help reduce inflammation from normal exercise

THE PERFECT COMPLEMENT

Designed to complement any Royal Canin diet formulated for healthy pets

DEVELOPED BY VETERINARIANS

Royal Canin Soft Chew Supplements are developed by veterinarians to help support your pet's health from the inside out

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION