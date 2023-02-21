JOINT CHEWABLE SUPPLEMENTS
Supplements for dog
For use in dogs only. Recommended for adult dogs to promote active mobility.
Royal Canin Joint Health Supplement Adult Soft Chews are designed to support your dog’s joint comfort and promote healthy aging. Developed by veterinarians, these supplements are specially formulated with a science-driven blend of ingredients and designed to help support your dog’s health from the inside out. They include green-lipped mussel to help reduce occasional stiffness while EPA and DHA, Omega-3 fatty acids, help support joint function and reduce inflammation from normal exercise and activity. They also feature vitamins C and E to help support healthy aging. Be sure to follow the on-pack feeding guidelines and give your dog no more than the recommended number of pieces per day.
MOBILITY SUPPORT
Formulated to promote healthy aging and support normal daily activities
JOINT COMFORT
Made with New Zealand green-lipped mussel to ease occasional stiffness
HELPS REDUCE INFLAMMATION
Contains Omega-3 fatty acids, EPA and DHA, to help reduce inflammation from normal exercise
THE PERFECT COMPLEMENT
Designed to complement any Royal Canin diet formulated for healthy pets
DEVELOPED BY VETERINARIANS
Royal Canin Soft Chew Supplements are developed by veterinarians to help support your pet's health from the inside out