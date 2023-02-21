JOINT CHEWABLE SUPPLEMENTS

Royal Canin Joint Health Supplement Adult Soft Chews are designed to support your dog’s joint comfort and promote healthy aging. Developed by veterinarians, these supplements are specially formulated with a science-driven blend of ingredients and designed to help support your dog’s health from the inside out. They include green-lipped mussel to help reduce occasional stiffness while EPA and DHA, Omega-3 fatty acids, help support joint function and reduce inflammation from normal exercise and activity. They also feature vitamins C and E to help support healthy aging. Be sure to follow the on-pack feeding guidelines and give your dog no more than the recommended number of pieces per day.