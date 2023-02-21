Labrador Retriever Adult Loaf in Sauce Canned Dog Food

PRODUCT DETAILS

Royal Canin knows what makes your Labrador Retriever magnificent is in the details. Labs are loyal champions that love to run, swim, and fetch. Although active, they also tend to overeat and gulp down their food. They can benefit from the right diet to support their large builds and help maintain a healthy weight, especially for sporting dogs, which may be prone to bone and joint issues. Royal Canin Labrador Retriever Loaf in Sauce wet dog food is tailor-made nutrition created just for your pure breed dog. Whether you have a Yellow Lab, Chocolate Lab, or Black Lab, this exclusive breed-specific diet is uniquely formulated for your Labrador Retriever, with the specific nutrients to help them thrive. The complete and balanced soft dog food features a smooth paté texture to appeal to your Lab’s appetite. A precise energy level helps maintain your Lab at a healthy weight. And nutrients like EPA, DHA, and glucosamine support bone and joint health. Mix in or complement with Royal Canin Labrador Retriever dry dog food for a meal that’s sure to please your favorite family dog.

