Labrador Retriever Adult Dry Dog Food
Dry food for Dog
Royal Canin Labrador Retriever Adult dry dog food is designed to meet the nutritional needs of purebred Labrador Retrievers 15 months and older
EXCLUSIVE KIBBLE DESIGN
The Labrador Retriever is a breed that tends to eat quickly without chewing its food. The cylinder shaped kibble of the LABRADOR RETRIEVER ADULT formula helps to slow the rate of ingestion and encourage the Labrador to chew his food.
WEIGHT CARE
BONE & JOINT HEALTH
As a determined athlete, the Labrador Retriever gives his all. His solid body, strong bones and his natural predisposition to gain weight are among the factors which can put stress on his joints. The LABRADOR RETRIEVER ADULT formula helps support healthy bones and joints by including glucosamine and chondroitin and helps maintain ideal weight. Enriched with EPA and DHA.
HEALTHY SKIN & COAT
Dense, short hair with a thick undercoat provides Labrador Retrievers with an insulating, water resistant coat. Nutrition plays a vital role in skin and coat maintenance. The LABRADOR RETRIEVER ADULT formula helps support the skin’s role as a barrier with an exclusive complex of nutrients and helps maintain skin and coat health (EPA and DHA).
|Dog Weight
|Low Activity
|Medium Activity
|High Activity
|57 lb (26 kg)
|3 3/4 cups (299 g)
|4 3/8 cups (346 g)
|5 cups (394 g)
|66 lb (30 kg)
|4 1/4 cups (333 g)
|4 7/8 cups (386 g)
|5 1/2 cups (438 g)
|75 lb (34 kg)
|4 5/8 cups (366 g)
|5 3/8 cups (424 g)
|6 1/8 cups (481 g)
|84 lb (38 kg)
|5 cups (398 g)
|5 3/4 cups (460 g)
|6 5/8 cups (523 g)
|97 lb (44 kg)
|5 5/8 cups (444 g)
|6 1/2 cups (514 g)
|7 3/8 cups (584 g)
PRODUCT DETAILS
Royal Canin knows what makes your Labrador Retriever magnificent is in the details. Labs are loyal champions that love to run, swim, and fetch. Although active, they also tend to overeat and gulp down their food. They can benefit from the right diet to support their large builds and help maintain a healthy weight, especially for sporting dogs, which may be prone to bone and joint issues. Royal Canin Labrador Retriever Adult dog food is tailor-made nutrition created just for your pure breed dog. Whether you have a Yellow Lab, Chocolate Lab, or Black Lab, this exclusive breed-specific diet is uniquely formulated for your Labrador Retriever with specific nutrients to help them thrive. The unique donut-shaped kibble is specially designed to help your fast eater slow down and actually chew. A precise amount of calories and fat helps maintain your Lab at a healthy weight. Nutrients like EPA, DHA, and glucosamine support bone and joint health. And exclusive nutrients reinforce the skin barrier to maintain skin health and a beautiful coat. Mix in or complement with Royal Canin Labrador Retriever wet dog food for a meal that’s sure to please your favorite family dog.