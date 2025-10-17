Labrador Retriever Adult Dry Dog Food
Dry food for Dog
Royal Canin Labrador Retriever Adult dry dog food is designed to meet the nutritional needs of purebred Labrador Retrievers 15 months and older
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PRODUCT SUMMARY
Royal Canin knows what makes a Labrador Retriever magnificent is in the details. Labs are loyal champions that love to run, swim, and fetch. Although active, they also tend to overeat and gulp down their food. They can benefit from the right diet to support their large builds and help maintain a healthy weight, especially for sporting dogs, which may be prone to bone and joint issues. Royal Canin Labrador Retriever Adult dog food is tailor-made nutrition created just for a pure breed dog. The unique donut-shaped kibble is specially designed to help a fast eater slow down and actually chew. A precise amount of calories and fat helps maintain a Lab at a healthy weight. Nutrients like EPA, DHA, and glucosamine support bone and joint health. And exclusive nutrients reinforce the skin barrier to maintain skin health and a beautiful coat. Mix in or complement with Royal Canin Labrador Retriever wet dog food for a meal that’s sure to please.
BENEFITS
BREED HEALTH DOG FOOD
Royal Canin Breed Health Nutrition Labrador Retriever Adult Dog Food Dry Formula for purebred Labrador Retrievers 15 months and older
CRUNCHY KIBBLE
Specialized donut-shaped kibble designed for a Labrador Retriever's fast-eating habits
HEALTHY WEIGHT
A precise amount of calories and fat helps maintain your Labrador Retriever at a healthy weight
JOINT HEALTH
Royal Canin dog food with EPA, DHA and glucosamine helps support bone and joint health
SKIN HEALTH
Healthy dog food with exclusive nutrients that help support the skin barrier to maintain skin health and a beautiful coat
PRODUCT DETAILS
|WEIGHT OF DOG
|LOW ACTIVITY
|MODERATE ACTIVITY
|HIGH ACTIVITY
|lb
|kg
|cups
|(g)
|cups
|(g)
|cups
|(g)
|57
|26
|3 + 3/8
|297 g
|3 + 7/8
|344 g
|4 + 1/2
|391 g
|66
|30
|3 + 3/4
|331 g
|4 + 3/8
|383 g
|5
|436 g
|75
|34
|4 + 1/8
|364 g
|4 + 3/4
|421 g
|5 + 1/2
|478 g
|84
|38
|4 + 1/2
|395 g
|5 + 1/4
|458 g
|5 + 7/8
|520 g
|97
|44
|5
|441 g
|5 + 7/8
|511 g
|6 + 5/8
|580 g