Labrador Retriever Puppy Dry Dog Food

Dry food for Dog

Royal Canin Labrador Retriever Puppy dry dog food is designed to meet the nutritional needs of purebred Labrador Retrievers 8 weeks to 15 months old

30lb

Immune system support

As your puppy grows, he will experience big changes and new discoveries. During this key period, the puppy’s immune system develops gradually. Labrador Retriever Puppy helps support your puppy’s natural defenses with an exclusive complex of antioxidants including vitamin E.

Healthy growth & weight

Contributes to the healthy development of the growing Labrador Retriever puppy’s bone structure and promotes harmonious weight gain thanks to an adapted intake of energy, protein, calcium and phosphorus.

Digestive health

Formulated with high quality protein (L.I.P.*) and prebiotics to support digestive health and a balanced intestinal flora, contributing to optimal stool quality. *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.

Exclusive kibble

The Labrador Retriever is a breed that tends to eat quickly without chewing its food. The cylinder shaped kibble of the Labrador Retriever Puppy formula has been designed to slow the rate of ingestion and encourage the Labrador puppy to chew his food.

Calorie content: This diet contains 3567 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 307 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 31.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 12.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 3.7%, Moisture (max.) 10.0%, Calcium (min.) 1.15%, Phosphorus (min.) 0.96%, Vitamin E (min.) 420 IU/kg, Glucosamine* (min.) 743 mg/kg, Chondroitin sulfate* 8 (min.) mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
Ingredients: Chicken by-product meal, brewers rice, brown rice, corn gluten meal, wheat gluten, corn, chicken fat, natural flavors, dried plain beet pulp, fish oil, pea fiber, sodium silico aluminate, egg product, vegetable oil, monocalcium phosphate, psyllium seed husk, potassium chloride, calcium carbonate, fructooligosaccharides, sodium tripolyphosphate, hydrolyzed yeast (source of betaglucans), vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), biotin, niacin supplement, D-calcium pantothenate, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, vitamin A acetate, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement, menadione sodium bisulfite complex], salt, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, ferrous sulfate, manganous oxide, sodium selenite, calcium iodate], choline chloride, glucosamine hydrochloride, taurine, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), DL-methionine, L-carnitine, yucca schidigera extract, chondroitin sulfate, carotene, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
100% Satisfaction guaranteed: If you are not completely satisfied with this product, ROYAL CANIN will replace the product or refund your purchase price. Contact us for more details. Store this product in a cool, dry place.
Puppy Age Target Adult Weight
57 lb (26 kg) 71 lb (32 kg) 88 lb (40 kg)
2 Months 2 1/2 cups (212 g) 2 5/8 cups (224 g) 2 3/4 cups (239 g)
3 Months 3 cups (262 g) 3 1/4 cups (283 g) 3 5/8 cups (310 g)
4 Months 3 1/4 cups (284 g) 3 5/8 cups (309 g) 4 cups (341 g)
5 Months 3 1/2 cups (305 g) 4 cups (345 g) 4 5/8 cups (397 g)
6 Months 3 3/4 cups (325 g) 4 3/8 cups (378 g) 5 1/8 cups (447 g)
7 Months 3 3/4 cups (323 g) 4 3/8 cups (379 g) 5 1/4 cups (448 g)
8 Months 3 1/2 cups (300 g) 4 1/8 cups (353 g) 4 7/8 cups (421 g)
9 Months 3 1/2 cups (297 g) 4 cups (350 g) 4 7/8 cups (419 g)
10 Months 3 3/8 cups (287 g) 3 7/8 cups (338 g) 4 3/4 cups (413 g)
11 Months 3 1/4 cups (276 g) 3 3/4 cups (324 g) 4 3/4 cups (409 g)
12 Months 3 3/8 cups (289 g) 3 7/8 cups (338 g) 4 5/8 cups (403 g)

PRODUCT DETAILS

Royal Canin knows what makes your Labrador Retriever puppy magnificent is in the details. Lab puppies are energetic little learners eager to run, swim, and fetch. Although active, they also tend to overeat and gulp down their food. They can benefit from the right growth formula to provide immune system support, healthy growth, weight management, and digestive care as they take on puppyhood. Royal Canin Labrador Retriever dry puppy food is tailor-made nutrition created just for your pure breed puppy. Whether you have a Yellow Lab, Chocolate Lab, or Black Lab, this exclusive breed-specific diet is uniquely formulated for your Labrador Retriever puppy with specific nutrients to help them thrive. The unique donut-shaped kibble is specially designed to help your fast eater slow down and actually chew. An exclusive mix of antioxidants and vitamin E supports their developing immune system and keeps their body growing strong. Calcium and phosphorus support healthy bone structure, while a balanced energy content helps them maintain an ideal weight. And to support your puppy’s digestive system, high-quality proteins and prebiotics help promote optimal stool quality. Once your Lab puppy is over 15 months old, transition them to Royal Canin Labrador Retriever Adult dog food for precise nutrition into the adult years.

