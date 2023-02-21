Large Dental Care Dry Dog Food
Dry food for Dog
Royal Canin Dental Care Dry Dog Food is formulated for large adult dogs 15 months and older weighing 56-100 lb that are prone to dental tartar
Sizes available
30lb
REDUCES PLAQUE FORMATION
Reduces the formation of dental plaque by 41% after 7 days of feeding this adult cat food exclusively*
ORAL HEALTH
Precise nutrients for strong, healthy teeth support oral health
Calorie content: This diet contains 3705 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 304 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 21.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 14.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 4.4%, Moisture (max.) 10.0%.
Ingredient: corn flour, chicken by-product meal, brewers rice, chicken fat, natural flavors, pea fiber, dried plain beet pulp, powdered cellulose, potassium chloride, calcium carbonate, sodium tripolyphosphate, DL-methionine, choline chloride, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, vitamin A acetate, niacin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin B12 supplement, riboflavin supplement, vitamin D3 supplement, folic acid], trace minerals [zinc proteinate, manganese proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], magnesium oxide, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
|Weight
|Low Activity
|Medium Activity
|High Activity
|57.3 lb (26 kg)
|3 1/2 (281 g)
|4 (326 g)
|4 1/2 (370 g)
|70.5 lb (32 kg)
|4 (329 g)
|4 5/8 (381 g)
|5 1/4 (433 g)
|83.8 lb (38 kg)
|4 5/8 (374 g)
|5 1/4 (433 g)
|6 (492 g)
|97 lb (44 kg)
|5 1/8 (418 g)
|5 7/8 (484 g)
|6 3/4 (550 g)
PRODUCT DETAILS
The unique kibble texture of Royal Canin Dental Care dry dog food encourages chewing and simulates tooth-brushing to limit plaque from calcifying, which helps promote your large dog’s oral health. And feeding it exclusively is proven to provide 46% less tartar formation in 28 days. Remember, your dog’s oral hygiene requires regular teeth cleaning to keep their teeth and gums healthy and strong.