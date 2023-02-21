Large Dental Care Dry Dog Food

Large Dental Care Dry Dog Food

Dry food for Dog

Royal Canin Dental Care Dry Dog Food is formulated for large adult dogs 15 months and older weighing 56-100 lb that are prone to dental tartar

Sizes available

30lb

REDUCES PLAQUE FORMATION

Reduces the formation of dental plaque by 41% after 7 days of feeding this adult cat food exclusively*

ORAL HEALTH

Precise nutrients for strong, healthy teeth support oral health

Calorie content: This diet contains 3705 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 304 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 21.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 14.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 4.4%, Moisture (max.) 10.0%.
Ingredient: corn flour, chicken by-product meal, brewers rice, chicken fat, natural flavors, pea fiber, dried plain beet pulp, powdered cellulose, potassium chloride, calcium carbonate, sodium tripolyphosphate, DL-methionine, choline chloride, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, vitamin A acetate, niacin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin B12 supplement, riboflavin supplement, vitamin D3 supplement, folic acid], trace minerals [zinc proteinate, manganese proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], magnesium oxide, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Weight Low Activity Medium Activity High Activity
57.3 lb (26 kg) 3 1/2 (281 g) 4 (326 g) 4 1/2 (370 g)
70.5 lb (32 kg) 4 (329 g) 4 5/8 (381 g) 5 1/4 (433 g)
83.8 lb (38 kg) 4 5/8 (374 g) 5 1/4 (433 g) 6 (492 g)
97 lb (44 kg) 5 1/8 (418 g) 5 7/8 (484 g) 6 3/4 (550 g)

PRODUCT DETAILS

The unique kibble texture of Royal Canin Dental Care dry dog food encourages chewing and simulates tooth-brushing to limit plaque from calcifying, which helps promote your large dog’s oral health. And feeding it exclusively is proven to provide 46% less tartar formation in 28 days. Remember, your dog’s oral hygiene requires regular teeth cleaning to keep their teeth and gums healthy and strong.

