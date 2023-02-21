Save 15% on your first purchase. Enter SAVE15 at checkout.

Large Sensitive Skin Care Dry Dog Food

Dry food for Dog

Royal Canin Large Sensitive Skin Care Dry Dog Food is formulated for large dogs 15 months and older weighing 56-100 lb with sensitive skin and dry coats

Sizes available

30lb

What is the right portion?
PROVEN RESULTS

91% of owners are satisfied after 2 months* *Royal Canin internal study, 2018.

For adult and mature large breed dogs with sensitive skin

Dogs with sensitive skin respond to dietary, seasonal and environmental irritants. Too much scratching can damage his skin disrupting the protective skin barrier.

PRECISE FORMULA

Nutritionally formulated with omega-3 & 6 fatty acids, including GLA, EPA and DHA to help support and nourish his sensitive skin. Formulated to care for your dog's sensitive skin and help him maintain a full, healthy coat.

PRODUCT DETAILS

Royal Canin Large Sensitive Skin Care dry dog food (formerly Maxi Sensitive Skin) is tailored nutrition to support your adult dog’s sensitive skin and coat. Rich in omega-3 and -6 fatty acids, this diet helps nourish dry skin and promotes a healthy coat. And 91% of owners saw an improvement in their dog’s skin after two months while feeding Royal Canin Sensitive Skin Care exclusively.

