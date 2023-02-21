Large Sensitive Skin Care Dry Dog Food
Royal Canin Large Sensitive Skin Care Dry Dog Food is formulated for large dogs 15 months and older weighing 56-100 lb with sensitive skin and dry coats
Sizes available
30lb
PROVEN RESULTS
91% of owners are satisfied after 2 months* *Royal Canin internal study, 2018.
For adult and mature large breed dogs with sensitive skin
Dogs with sensitive skin respond to dietary, seasonal and environmental irritants. Too much scratching can damage his skin disrupting the protective skin barrier.
PRECISE FORMULA
Nutritionally formulated with omega-3 & 6 fatty acids, including GLA, EPA and DHA to help support and nourish his sensitive skin. Formulated to care for your dog's sensitive skin and help him maintain a full, healthy coat.
|Daily Feeding Recommendation
|Dog Weight
|Low Activity
|Medium Activity
|High Activity
|57 lb (26 kg)
|2 3/4 cups (272 g)
|3 1/8 cups (315 g)
|3 5/8 cups (358 g)
|62 lb (28 kg)
|2 7/8 cups (288 g)
|3 3/8 cups (333 g)
|3 3/4 cups (378 g)
|66 lb (30 kg)
|3 cups (303 g)
|3 1/2 cups (351 g)
|4 cups (398 g)
|71 lb (32 kg)
|3 1/4 cups (318 g)
|3 3/4 cups (368 g)
|4 1/4 cups (418 g)
|75 lb (34 kg)
|3 3/8 cups (333 g)
|3 7/8 cups (385 g)
|4 3/8 cups (438 g)
|79 lb (36 kg)
|3 1/2 cups (347 g)
|4 cups (402 g)
|4 5/8 cups (457 g)
|84 lb (38 kg)
|3 5/8 cups (362 g)
|4 1/4 cups (419 g)
|4 3/4 cups (476 g)
|88 lb (40 kg)
|3 3/4 cups (376 g)
|4 3/8 cups (435 g)
|5 cups (494 g)
|93 lb (42 kg)
|3 7/8 cups (390 g)
|4 1/2 cups (451 g)
|5 1/8 cups (513 g)
|97 lb (44 kg)
|4 cups (404 g)
|4 3/4 cups (467 g)
|5 3/8 cups (531 g)
PRODUCT DETAILS
Royal Canin Large Sensitive Skin Care dry dog food (formerly Maxi Sensitive Skin) is tailored nutrition to support your adult dog’s sensitive skin and coat. Rich in omega-3 and -6 fatty acids, this diet helps nourish dry skin and promotes a healthy coat. And 91% of owners saw an improvement in their dog’s skin after two months while feeding Royal Canin Sensitive Skin Care exclusively.