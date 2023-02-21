PRODUCT DETAILS

Royal Canin knows what makes your Maltese magnificent is in the details. This original lap dog is one of the oldest types of the toy breeds, known for their devoted companionship and beautiful white, silky coats. They can benefit from the right diet to maintain skin and coat health, aid with digestion, and satisfy their finicky appetites. Royal Canin Maltese Adult dry dog food is tailor-made nutrition created just for your purebred Maltese. This exclusive breed-specific diet is uniquely formulated for your Maltese, with the specific nutrients to help them thrive. The custom kibble is specially designed for your Maltese’s medium-length tapered muzzle and scissor bite, making it easy for them to pick up and chew. Biotin, omega-3, and omega-6 fatty acids, including EPA and DHA from fish oil, give your Maltese’s silky, long coat a beautiful shine. Highly digestible proteins and precise fiber content support healthy digestion to help reduce stools and unpleasant stool odors. And to please your picky eater, the combination of kibble size, exceptional aromas, and flavors will keep them happily satisfied.

Read more