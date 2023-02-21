Maltese Adult Dry Dog Food
Dry food for Dog
Royal Canin Maltese Adult dry dog food is designed to meet the nutritional needs of a purebred Maltese 10 months and older
EXCLUSIVE KIBBLE DESIGN: DENTAL HEALTH
The Maltese has a medium-length tapered muzzle with teeth that meet in an even or scissors bite. The size, shape and texture of the kibble is designed to be easy for the Maltese to pick up and chew.
COAT HEALTH
The Maltese has a long and silky white coat. This exclusive formula, enriched with biotin, omega-6 fatty acids, and omega-3 fatty acids (EPA & DHA), helps maintain the health of the Maltese’s beautiful coat.
STOOL & ODOR REDUCTION
MALTESE ADULT helps reduce stool odor and volume, and helps support healthy digestion with highly digestible protein (L.I.P.*), a precise fiber content and very high quality carbohydrate sources. *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.
SATISFIES FUSSY APPETITES
The Maltese is known to have a very fussy appetite, and therefore a highly palatable food is recommended. MALTESE ADULT satisfies the fussiest of appetites with a combination of exceptional aromas and flavors.
|Dog Weight
|Low Activity
|Medium Activity
|High Activity
|4.4 lb (2 kg)
|1/2 cup (39 g)
|1/2 cup (45 g)
|5/8 cup (51 g)
|6.6 lb (3 kg)
|5/8 cup (53 g)
|3/4 cup (61 g)
|7/8 cup (70 g)
|8.8 lb (4 kg)
|3/4 cup (66 g)
|7/8 cup (76 g)
|1 1/8 cups (87 g)
PRODUCT DETAILS
Royal Canin knows what makes your Maltese magnificent is in the details. This original lap dog is one of the oldest types of the toy breeds, known for their devoted companionship and beautiful white, silky coats. They can benefit from the right diet to maintain skin and coat health, aid with digestion, and satisfy their finicky appetites. Royal Canin Maltese Adult dry dog food is tailor-made nutrition created just for your purebred Maltese. This exclusive breed-specific diet is uniquely formulated for your Maltese, with the specific nutrients to help them thrive. The custom kibble is specially designed for your Maltese’s medium-length tapered muzzle and scissor bite, making it easy for them to pick up and chew. Biotin, omega-3, and omega-6 fatty acids, including EPA and DHA from fish oil, give your Maltese’s silky, long coat a beautiful shine. Highly digestible proteins and precise fiber content support healthy digestion to help reduce stools and unpleasant stool odors. And to please your picky eater, the combination of kibble size, exceptional aromas, and flavors will keep them happily satisfied.