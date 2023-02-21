Mature 8+

Mature 8+

Wet food for Dog

Mature 8+ is specially formulated for small breed dogs (up to 22 lb) over 8 years.

Sizes available

1 x 150g

24 x 5.2oz

Find a local retailer

STIMULATES APPETITE

Highly palatable for the older dog as their sense of smell begins to decline.

HEALTHY AGING SUPPORT

Reduced phosphorus level to help support kidney health.

PRODUCT DETAILS

Royal Canin wet formulas are designed around the unique needs of small dogs (up to 22 lb) from puppyhood through maturity. Whether fed as a complement to dry kibble or as a complete meal, Royal Canin wet formulas help keep a small dog healthy from the inside out.

product details accompanying image

Promoting pet health and wellbeing

Creating value for our entire ecosystem

Committed to become certified carbon neutral by 2025