Medium Comfort Care Dry Dog Food

Dry food for Dog

Comfort Care Dry Dog Food is formulated for medium dogs 12 months and older weighing 23 to 55 lb with nervous or apprehensive behaviors

Sizes available

30lb

PROVEN RESULTS

Formulated to help dogs adapt to tense situations after 29 days.

Changes to your dog’s routine can impact his wellbeing.

Situations such as a trip in the car, moving to a new home, or the arrival of a new baby can make a dog nervous. Adapting his nutrition can help him cope with change.

SOOTHING EFFECTS

This formula is enriched with nutrients known for their soothing effects to help your dog feel calm in a changing environment.

PRODUCT DETAILS

Royal Canin Medium Comfort Care dry dog food is tailored nutrition for medium adult dogs that have a change in behavior in unfamiliar, uncomfortable, or changing situations. Whether they’re nervous about thunderstorms or car rides, or upset about a new baby coming home, this formula provides balanced nutrition with soothing nutrients to help keep your dog relaxed and calm.

