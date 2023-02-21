Save 15% on your first auto-ship purchase. Enter SAVE15 at checkout.

Medium Puppy Thin Slices in Gravy

Wet food for Dog

Complete and balanced nutrition for medium breed puppies (adult weight from 23 - 55 lb/11 - 24 kg) - From 2 to 12 months old

Soft Texture For Baby Teeth

Tailored chunk size, texture & taste for growing medium breed puppies.

Strong Immune System

Supports the development of the puppy’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of clinically proven antioxidants, including vitamins E and C.

Brain Development

Enriched with DHA, an omega-3 fatty acid that is scientifically proven to support the puppy’s brain development.