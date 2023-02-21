Medium Sensitive Skin Care Dry Dog Food
Dry food for Dog
Royal Canin Medium Sensitive Skin Care Dry Dog Food is formulated for medium dogs 12 months and older weighing 23-55 lb with sensitive skin and dry coats
Sizes available
6lb
17lb
PROVEN RESULTS: HEALTHY SKIN
91% of owners are satisfied after 2 months* *Royal Canin internal study, 2018.
COAT MAINTENANCE
Formulated to care for dogs' sensitive skin and help maintain a healthy, shiny coat
PRECISE FORMULA
Nutritionally formulated with omega-3 & 6 fatty acids, including GLA, EPA and DHA to help support and nourish his sensitive skin. Formulated to care for your dog's sensitive skin and help him maintain a full, healthy coat.
MIX WITH WET FOOD
Pairs perfectly with Royal Canin Sensitive Skin Care Wet Dog Food in can or pouch
|Adult Dog Weight
|Low Activity
|Medium Activity
|High Activity
|24 lb (11 kg)
|1 3/8 Cups (142 g)
|1 5/8 Cups (165 g)
|1 7/8 Cups (187 g)
|26 lb (12 kg)
|1 1/2 Cups (152 g)
|1 3/4 Cups (176 g)
|2 Cups (200 g)
|31 lb (14 kg)
|1 5/8 Cups (171 g)
|2 Cups (198 g)
|2 1/4 Cups (225 g)
|35 lb (16 kg)
|1 7/8 Cups (189 g)
|2 1/8 Cups (218 g)
|2 3/8 Cups (248 g)
|40 lb (18 kg)
|2 Cups (206 g)
|2 3/8 Cups (239 g)
|2 5/8 Cups (271 g)
|44 lb (20 kg)
|2 1/4 Cups (223 g)
|2 1/2 Cups (258 g)
|2 7/8 Cups (293 g)
|48 lb (22 kg)
|2 3/8 Cups (240 g)
|2 3/4 Cups (277 g)
|3 1/8 Cups (315 g)
|53 lb (24 kg)
|2 1/2 Cups (256 g)
|2 7/8 Cups (296 g)
|3 1/4 Cups (336 g)
|55 lb (25 kg)
|2 5/8 Cups (264 g)
|3 Cups (305 g)
|3 3/8 Cups (347 g)
PRODUCT DETAILS
Royal Canin Medium Sensitive Skin Care dry dog food is tailored nutrition to support your adult dog’s sensitive skin and coat. Rich in omega-3 and -6 fatty acids, including EPA & DHA and GLA, this diet helps nourish dry skin and promotes a healthy coat. And 91% of owners saw an improvement in their dog’s skin after two months while feeding Royal Canin Sensitive Skin Care exclusively.