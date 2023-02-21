Save 15% on your first purchase. Enter SAVE15 at checkout.

Medium Sensitive Skin Care Dry Dog Food

Medium Sensitive Skin Care Dry Dog Food

Dry food for Dog

Royal Canin Medium Sensitive Skin Care Dry Dog Food is formulated for medium dogs 12 months and older weighing 23-55 lb with sensitive skin and dry coats

Sizes available

6lb

17lb

What is the right portion?
Find a local retailer

PROVEN RESULTS: HEALTHY SKIN

91% of owners are satisfied after 2 months* *Royal Canin internal study, 2018.

COAT MAINTENANCE

Formulated to care for dogs' sensitive skin and help maintain a healthy, shiny coat

PRECISE FORMULA

Nutritionally formulated with omega-3 & 6 fatty acids, including GLA, EPA and DHA to help support and nourish his sensitive skin. Formulated to care for your dog's sensitive skin and help him maintain a full, healthy coat.

MIX WITH WET FOOD

Pairs perfectly with Royal Canin Sensitive Skin Care Wet Dog Food in can or pouch

PRODUCT DETAILS

Royal Canin Medium Sensitive Skin Care dry dog food is tailored nutrition to support your adult dog’s sensitive skin and coat. Rich in omega-3 and -6 fatty acids, including EPA & DHA and GLA, this diet helps nourish dry skin and promotes a healthy coat. And 91% of owners saw an improvement in their dog’s skin after two months while feeding Royal Canin Sensitive Skin Care exclusively.

Promoting pet health and wellbeing

Creating value for our entire ecosystem

Committed to become certified carbon neutral by 2025