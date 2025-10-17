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HomeDogsProductsRetail ProductsMedium Sensitive Skin Care Dry Dog Food
Medium Sensitive Skin Care Dry Dog Food
Medium Sensitive Skin Care Dry Dog Food
Medium Sensitive Skin Care Dry Dog Food
Medium Sensitive Skin Care Dry Dog Food
Medium Sensitive Skin Care Dry Dog Food

Medium Sensitive Skin Care Dry Dog Food

Dry food for Dog

For adult and mature medium breed dogs with sensitive skin.

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Size: 6 lb
$6.33/lb
$4.71/lb
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$36.09
/ $6.02/lb

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PRODUCT SUMMARY

BENEFITS

HELP PROTECT SENSITIVE SKIN

Dogs with sensitive skin respond to dietary, seasonal and environmental irritants. A healthy skin barrier can help protect sensitive skin.

PROVEN RESULTS: HEALTHY SKIN

91% of owners are satisfied after 2 months* *Royal Canin internal study, 2018.

SUPPORT HEALTHY SKIN

Nutritionally formulated with omega-3 & 6 fatty acids, including GLA, EPA and DHA to help support and nourish his sensitive skin. Formulated to care for your dog’s sensitive skin and help him maintain a full, healthy coat.

HOW ELSE CAN YOU HELP YOUR DOG WITH SENSITIVE SKIN?

You can help protect your dog’s sensitive skin by keeping his bed and favorite resting places clean. This helps remove dust and dandruff, a breeding ground for itchy parasites. If you have any questions or concerns about your dog’s health, please contact your veterinarian.

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