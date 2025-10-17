Medium Sensitive Skin Care Dry Dog Food
Dry food for Dog
For adult and mature medium breed dogs with sensitive skin.
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PRODUCT SUMMARY
BENEFITS
HELP PROTECT SENSITIVE SKIN
Dogs with sensitive skin respond to dietary, seasonal and environmental irritants. A healthy skin barrier can help protect sensitive skin.
PROVEN RESULTS: HEALTHY SKIN
91% of owners are satisfied after 2 months* *Royal Canin internal study, 2018.
SUPPORT HEALTHY SKIN
Nutritionally formulated with omega-3 & 6 fatty acids, including GLA, EPA and DHA to help support and nourish his sensitive skin. Formulated to care for your dog’s sensitive skin and help him maintain a full, healthy coat.
HOW ELSE CAN YOU HELP YOUR DOG WITH SENSITIVE SKIN?
You can help protect your dog’s sensitive skin by keeping his bed and favorite resting places clean. This helps remove dust and dandruff, a breeding ground for itchy parasites. If you have any questions or concerns about your dog’s health, please contact your veterinarian.