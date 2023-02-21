Miniature Schnauzer Adult Dry Dog Food
Dry food for Dog
Royal Canin Miniature Schnauzer Adult dry dog food is designed to meet the nutritional needs of purebred Miniature Schnauzers 10 months and older.
EXCLUSIVE KIBBLE DESIGN
The Miniature Schnauzer has a moderately blunt muzzle with teeth that meet in a scissors bite. The kibbles of the MINIATURE SCHNAUZER ADULT formula have been designed to make it easy for this breed to pick up and chew.
HEALTHY SKIN
Skin and coat condition are the reflection of the dog’s state of health, and appropriate nutrition plays an important role in their maintenance. MINIATURE SCHNAUZER ADULT helps support the skin’s role as a barrier with an exclusive complex of nutrients and helps maintain skin and coat health (EPA, DHA, and vitamin A).
INTENSE COAT COLOR
The Miniature Schnauzer has a very intense coat color, and nutrition can play a vital role in maintaining this intensity. MINIATURE SCHNAUZER ADULT contains tailored levels of specific amino acids to help maintain the coat’s natural color.
IDEAL WEIGHT
Excess weight gain can affect the health of the Miniature Schnauzer. An appropriate balanced food is therefore necessary for their health. This formula helps maintain the Miniature Schnauzer’s ideal weight.
|Dog Weight
|Low Activity
|Medium Activity
|High Activity
|8.8 lb (4 kg)
|7/8 cup (73 g)
|1 cup (84 g)
|1 1/8 cups (96 g)
|11 lb (5 kg)
|1 cup (86 g)
|1 1/8 cups (99 g)
|1 1/4 cups (113 g)
|13 lb (6 kg)
|1 1/8 cups (98 g)
|1 1/4 cups (114 g)
|1 1/2 cups (130 g)
|15 lb (7 kg)
|1 1/4 cups (111 g)
|1 1/2 cups (128 g)
|1 5/8 cups (145 g)
|18 lb (8 kg)
|1 3/8 cups (122 g)
|1 5/8 cups (141 g)
|1 7/8 cups (161 g)
PRODUCT DETAILS
Royal Canin knows what makes your Miniature Schnauzer magnificent is in the details. With their distinguished mustache, Mini Schnauzers are beloved family dogs ready to please and protect their owners. They can benefit from the right diet that promotes skin health and keeps their vibrant coats looking their best. Maintaining a healthy weight is also important for these small breed dogs. Royal Canin Miniature Schnauzer Adult dry dog food is tailor-made nutrition created just for your purebred Schnauzer. This exclusive breed-specific diet is uniquely formulated for your Miniature Schnauzer, with the specific nutrients to help them thrive. The custom kibble is specially designed for your Miniature Schnauzer’s moderately blunt muzzle and scissor bite, making it easy for them to pick up and chew. Vitamin A and EPA and DHA fatty acids help protect skin while specific amino acids give their intense coat color. And to help keep your Mini Schnauzer slim and trim, this balanced formula provides weight management to keep them at an ideal weight.